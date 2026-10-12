If your internet plan or devices have outgrown your old router, TP-Link's Archer BE670 Wi-Fi 7 model has on a good discount right now with all the features I recommend.

• Best for: Multi-gig or fiber households and home offices that want a fast tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router with room to grow.

• The deal: The TP-Link Archer BE670 Wi-Fi 7 router is $250 (was $300) at Amazon.

• Why it matters: There are several reasons why I like this router deal. Notably, it's a tri-band model, so you get the full feature-set of a Wi-Fi 7, including 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands with MLO support for seamless roaming. With six antennae, it covers up to 2,600 sq. ft. for up to 128 devices. And the 10Gbps WAN/LAN port means the router won't be the bottleneck if you have or plan an upgrade to a multi-gig internet plan.

Save $50 TP-Link BE670 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi Router: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The BE670 is a BE12000 tri-band router with speeds up to 5,765 Mbps on 6 GHz, 5,765 Mbps on 5 GHz, and 688 Mbps on 2.4 GHz. It adds 320MHz channels and Multi-Link Operation, plus one 10Gbps WAN/LAN port, one 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port, three 1Gbps LAN ports, a USB 3.0 port, EasyMesh support, and HomeShield security. TP-Link says it supports up to 128 devices, and Amazon sells and ships it.

Why we recommend it

For me, the port layout sets it apart at this price: a 10Gbps port and a 2.5Gbps port sit alongside Wi-Fi 7, so it should keep up with fiber plans and fast wired devices as you upgrade. Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 with Multi-Link Operation also lets compatible phones and laptops use more than one band at once, though your devices need Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 to benefit for the fastest speeds.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $249.99, this is $50 (17%) off Amazon's $299.99 list price. According to CamelCamelCamel, that's almost the lowest price new since March - although Keepa suggests it dropped to $230 in June. So, it's about what I'd expect to pay for a Wi-Fi 7 router outside of a sales event like Prime Day or Black Friday.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the TP-Link Archer BE670 Wi-Fi 7 router if... you have a multi-gig internet plan or lots of wired gear, and you want a Wi-Fi 7 router with a 10Gbps port.

❌ Skip the TP-Link Archer BE670 Wi-Fi 7 router if... you only have a gigabit plan and a handful of devices, since cheaper Wi-Fi 7 routers will do, or you want a tested pick, since we haven't tested the BE670 ourselves and it has only 125 Amazon ratings so far.