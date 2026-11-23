Look, 2026 hasn’t been a great year to be a PC gamer thanks to almost constant price rises, component scarcity, and the lack of a certain AAA game that everyone seems to be obsessing about, so I’m really hoping that this year’s Black Friday sales can help make PC gaming great again.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

I’ve been covering Black Friday sales for well over a decade now, and when it comes to PC gaming deals, I’ve usually mainly focused on the best gaming laptop offers — but this year I think handheld gaming PCs could be the real stars — here’s why.

A new form factor can make you fall in love with PC gaming again

I’m going to let you in on a secret: despite having access to some amazing gaming laptops, I rarely use them when I want to play a game.

At heart, I’m a desktop PC guy. I love building my own PC, and the customization options and upgradability make them my favorite way to play. Not to mention, desktop components can be much more powerful than mobile variants.

Gaming laptops always felt to me like a cut-down compromise, as you sacrificed all of that for a device that’s more portable, but because you’ll still need to play your games with the laptop plugged in (graphically demanding games will deplete your battery quickly), and most likely on a desk so you can use a gaming mouse.

Of course, gaming laptops do have their uses, and I can completely understand why someone would rather have one of those instead of a gaming desktop PC. They’re more convenient and easier to set up, can be taken with you when travelling, and don’t occupy as much space as a traditional gaming rig.

But as a desktop-first gamer, I’ve been increasingly drawn to handheld gaming PCs, starting with the Steam Deck and my beloved ROG Ally X, and I’ve been increasingly enamored with the latest generation of handhelds such as the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ and the Acer Predator Atlas 8, which I’m currently reviewing.

“Matt! You hypocrite!” I can sense some of you thinking. Those gaming handhelds suffer from all the compromises I just reeled off when attacking gaming laptops. You can’t upgrade them, they aren’t as customizable, and less powerful than desktops. But with gaming handhelds, those compromises simply don’t matter as much to me, and it’s for one very simple reason: the form factor.

With traditional gaming laptops, I still play on them as I would with a desktop PC, which doesn’t just highlight the shortcomings of a gaming laptop compared to my powerful gaming PC, but it also limits where and when I play on it.

(Image credit: Future)

Handheld gaming PCs, however, have completely different designs. As their name suggests, they are designed to be held in your hand, with built-in gamepad controls and relatively small touchscreens.

This instantly makes them more convenient for playing while travelling, as they are smaller and lighter than gaming laptops, and you don’t need a surface to place them on. The smaller screens also mean some of the graphical settings you need to turn down aren’t as noticeable.

(Image credit: Valve)

Handhelds also force me to play different games due to the built-in controller. For genres where mouse and keyboard are best, such as management sims, real-time strategy, and first-person shooters, I leave that to my gaming PC.

On a handheld, I stick to indie games, platformers, third-person RPGs, arcade games, and other genres I’ve often neglected. It lets me do some deep dives into my Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store backlogs and mix up my playstyle.

Of course, if you have no interest in those latter genres, a gaming laptop will be a better buy.

What about performance?

If you care about pure performance, as many PC gamers understandably do, then a gaming laptop with a dedicated graphics card is going to easily outperform a handheld, as its smaller size forces it to rely on less powerful integrated graphics.

However, mobile components have come a long way these past few years, and recent handhelds powered by the Intel Arc G3 Extreme are seriously impressive, allowing handhelds to run graphically intensive games such as Cyberpunk 2077 at 60fps and over, with a bit of tweaking.

While you do need to lower some settings to keep frame rates playable, as I mentioned earlier, the smaller screens of handhelds are more forgiving if you drop certain settings and even resolutions to help smooth out performance.

(Image credit: Future)

Sticking to older games, or less graphically demanding indie titles, is another good way to get the most out of a gaming handheld. For example, I’m trying to take my mind off the fact that it seems everyone else in the world is enjoying GTA 6 by playing GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition on the Acer Predator Atlas 8, and while I know deep down it’s not going to compete with the latest game from Rockstar, it’s still a bit of a thrill playing an open-world game I first explored on the PlayStation 2 on a device I’m holding in my hands.

What’s the cost?

This is where things get a bit tricky, and why Black Friday deals could really help. Back when the Steam Deck, arguably the first of this modern breed of handheld gaming PCs, launched in 2022 beginning at $399 / £349 (it launched later in Australia), it was a no-brainer for a lot of people.

You simply couldn’t get a gaming laptop for around that price (unless it was very old or underpowered), and even to people with a bit more cash to spend, I was suggesting they consider the Steam Deck over slightly more expensive gaming laptops.

(Image credit: Future)

The current situation in 2026 is very different, sadly. The global memory shortage, sometimes called the ‘RAMpocalypse’ has seen prices for all kinds of devices, including both handhelds and gaming laptops, rise steeply.

Back in May, Valve raised the price of its Steam Deck OLED handheld by 50%, so it now starts at $789 / £649 / AU$1,199. Considering that apart from a nicer screen and more storage space to start, this handheld is still running on the same hardware as four years ago, I simply can’t recommend it anymore.

More recent handhelds have launched at wince-inducingly high prices, such as the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, which began at $1,799.99 / £1,399.99 / AU$2,849.

When handhelds start costing as much as upper-midrange gaming laptops, they become a lot harder to justify. Unfortunately for us gamers, gaming laptops have also gone up in price as well.

Still, for around that same price, you could get something like the Acer Nitro V16 from Amazon, which comes with 32GB RAM, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU. This will absolutely destroy the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ when it comes to performance, so it then boils down to the form factor, as you’re paying a premium for the smaller, more portable build of the Claw 8 EX AI+ compared to the Nitro V16, which, as a 16-inch gaming laptop that weighs 4.85lbs (2.2kg), won’t be the most comfortable device to lug around with you.

This is why this year’s Black Friday sales (many of which have already started) could be a real game changer. Not only am I expecting plenty of tempting gaming laptop Black Friday deals, but there should be some great handheld gaming PC deals as well.

Just this weekend, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ dropped by £300 in the UK for a limited time, and while that deal has ended, I expect similar deals to crop up this week in the run-up to Black Friday itself on Friday 27. That £300 discount suddenly made the Claw 8 much better value, especially when compared to gaming laptops around that same price.

That’s given me hope that Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year could make PC gaming great again, by giving us at least a small break in the price rise misery.

So, here are some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop and gaming handheld deals I’ve found so far:

Today's best handheld gaming PC deals in the US

Save 18% ($235.90) MSI Claw A8: was $1,299.99 now $1,064.09 at Amazon Save over $200 on this great handheld from MSI. It features the Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB of RAM, and an 8-inch 120Hz display. Its 1TB of SSD storage offers plenty of space to store your games. Read more Read less ▼

Save $77 Lenovo Legion Go 2: was $1,575 now $1,498 at Amazon The Lenovo Legion Go 2 features an AMD Ryzen Z2 chip, 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and a gorgeous 8.8-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's not a huge price cut, but I'll take anything these days. Read more Read less ▼

ASUS ROG Ally: $769.99 at Amazon This is the best price I've found so far for the slightly older Asus ROG Ally handheld. It's not as powerful as newer (and much more expensive) handhelds, but it's a great starting point for people who want to play their PC games on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 MSI Claw 8 AI+: was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Save a huge $200 on the brilliant MSI Claw 8 AI+, one of the best handheld gaming PCs you can buy, thanks to its powerful Intel Arc graphics. With 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, thanks to this Black Friday deal, I'd easily recommend it over a gaming laptop with a similar price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Save $240 Lenovo Legion Go S: was $989.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy Like the Steam Deck, the Legion Go S runs on SteamOS, an operating system designed specifically for handheld gaming PCs. It's a more powerful system than the Steam Deck, so if you like the idea of SteamOS but want the best gaming performance, this is a great pick, especially with $240 off. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best handheld gaming PC deals in the UK

Save £120 ASUS ROG Xbox Ally: was £499.99 now £379.99 at Amazon This is a great deal to get started with handheld PC gaming, and thanks to a £120 price cut, it's now at the kind of price that used to make the Steam Deck so appealing. The Xbox Ally is a bit more powerful, with newer components, and the Xbox interface turns Windows 11 into a better-suited OS for handhelds. If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, its integration will be a big plus. Read more Read less ▼

Save £80 MSI Claw A8: was £829 now £749 at Currys This is a very tempting price for the MSI Claw A8, with a Z2 Extreme chip, 24GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD; you're getting very good handheld performance. It'll play most modern games with a bit of tweaking, making it a great way to get into handheld gaming. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50 MSI Claw 8 AI+: was £879 now £829 at Currys While it doesn't come with the latest components and new design of the Claw 8 AI+ EX, this non-EX model is still a formidable gaming handheld, especially at this price. You get Intel Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an 8-inch 120Hz screen, and with a bit of tweaking, even the most graphically demanding games will run on this thing. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best gaming laptop deals in the US

MSI Cyborg 15.6: was $1,299 now $949.99 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5050

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It's tough to find a good, cheap gaming laptop these days — really tough, in fact. This MSI Cyborg at Walmart is a rare example of a sub-$1,000 machine that doesn't suck. With a Core i5 and RTX 5050, it's good enough to tackle a wide range of games, granted you're modest with your performance expectations. The RTX 5050 is capable of playing the latest games, but you'll likely have to tweak your graphics settings down a little on the most intensive titles. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: was $2,199.99 now $1,979.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB For a no-compromise option, I'd recommend this Acer Predator Helios, which is currently on sale at Best Buy. The savings aren't huge (and it was slightly cheaper for Labor Day), but considering you get an RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display, I think the price is right. You'll have no issues with all the latest titles with this machine — and everything will look fantastic thanks to the OLED display. Read more Read less ▼

Alienware 16 Aurora: was $1,999.99 now $1,099.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core 7-240H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB This Alienware 16 Aurora is a little on the pricey end for a machine with an RTX 5060 graphics card, but you do get 32GB of RAM right out of the box alongside a lovely premium design. If you're a fan of Alienware's understated, yet futuristic aesthetic, then you'll like the 16 Aurora — and it has plenty of power to offer great performance on its 16-inch 120Hz display. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best gaming laptop deals in the UK

Save £190.91 Alienware 15 Gaming Laptop: was £1,089.91 now £899 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5050

Processor: Intel Core 7-240H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This is a good deal that knocks £190 off the price of an entry-level Alienware laptop. The RTX 5050 graphics card isn't massively powerful, but thanks to DLSS 4.5 and Multi Frame Gen (MFG) it can punch above its weight. My only main concern is the 512GB SSD, which can fill up quickly with games. Otherwise, it's nice to see a sub £1,000 gaming laptop that's worth buying. Read more Read less ▼

Save £300 Acer Nitro V16: was £1,699.99 now £1,399.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Acer Nitro V16 is a great mid-range gaming laptop, and the RTX 5070 offers a sweet spot of performance versus value. You'll be able to play any modern game, and with a bit of tweaking and help from DLSS upscaling, you'll be very pleased with the results. Again, though, the 512GB SSD could fill up quickly. Read more Read less ▼

Save £149 HP Omen Max: was £2,298.99 now £2,149.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB If you have the budget and want a gaming experience no handheld, or games console, can match, then this HP Omen Max deal is worth considering, as the £149 price cut takes the sting out of the asking price a bit. The 5070 Ti GPU will handle any game, alongside an excellent AMD Ryzen CPU, and 32GB of RAM is very welcome these days as well. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK (DELETE IF US ONLY DEAL)