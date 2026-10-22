Walmart isn't usually the first retailer I think of when shopping for a gaming laptop, but it has surprised me with a deal on this budget option. So, if you need a well-priced mid-range gaming laptop, then definitely consider this MSI Cyborg 15 at Walmart for $899 (was $1,299).

Let's dig into the specs, then, to see why I think this is such a good value gaming laptop. The important ones to point out are the Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, RTX 5050 graphics card, and 15.6-inch display at 144Hz for smooth performance.

Obviously, not the highest-end components, but more than capable of running less-demanding games, indies, or older titles such as Fortnite, Roblox, and League of Legends in 1080p. If those are the types of games you need this laptop for, then I can't think of a better buy right now.

I think the 512GB SSD is a little stingy in 2026, but it's enough space to keep a good number of modern titles installed at once. You might have to delete a few games every so often that you're no longer playing, but again, if you'll only be using the laptop for a few key titles, it's more than enough space.

Overall, as a budget gaming laptop for under $1,000, I think it's a solid choice.

Today's best budget gaming laptop deal

MSI Cyborg 15: was $1,299 now $899 at Walmart Processor: Intel Core i5

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Graphics: RTX 5050

Storage: 512GB SSD With a solid lineup of mid-range components, this MSI Cyborg 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops available right now for under $1,000. Bundled into this 15.6-inch chassis with a 144Hz display are an Intel i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 5050 GPU, and a 512GB SSD. They give you enough power to run less demanding games, popular competitive titles, and a lot of indie games at medium settings.

We've tested previous versions of this gaming laptop and awarded it a very respectable four stars in our MSI Cyborg 15 review. We concluded that it is "a solid budget gaming laptop," which is exactly what you want to hear considering the specs and price.

Of course, you'll have to drop down the graphics settings in some games to get smooth performance, but that's to be expected, given the components. If that will suit your needs, though, then you do get an ideal 1080p gaming laptop.