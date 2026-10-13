This RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptop with 32GB of RAM just dropped to $1,449 — and it's a deal worth grabbing
One of the best deals I've seen in a few months
Like many others this year, I've been watching gaming laptop prices spiral upwards with a feeling of exasperation. Every now and again, however, I spot a listing that bucks that trend, somewhat.
Right now, the best deal on the market is this Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro with an RTX 5070 Ti for $1,449 (was $2149.99). This is quite possibly the best RTX 5070 Ti deal I've seen for a few months now and one that I would be surprised if it got any cheaper over Black Friday.
I've seen one or two sub-$1,500 RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops, but they've usually had 16GB of RAM, an older chipset, or some other kind of glaring compromise for the price. In comparison, this machine has 32GB of RAM, an Ultra 7 chipset, and a 1TB SSD, which isn't bad considering the price.
A year ago, we'd see machines like this getting price cuts every week, but it's obviously quite rare these days with laptops being so ridiculously priced. In short, if you are looking for a decent laptop in this budget range, this particular machine should offer a decent value - and last a few years down the line, too.
Today's best gaming laptop deal at Walmart
Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti
Processor: Intel Core 7 240H
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
If you're looking for a high-end laptop without breaking the bank, you can do a lot worse than this Gigabyte A16 Pro at Walmart. Not only are you getting a powerful RTX 5070 Ti graphics card and an Ultra Core 7 chipset, but it also features 32GB of RAM right out of the box. While still a little on the pricey end, a massive $700 discount at Walmart makes this one much more affordable this week.
We were impressed when we reviewed this model
We reviewed the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro last year and found it a decent performer for the price - so much so that we awarded it a respectable four stars out of five.
It features a 115W TGP limit on the power delivery side, so it's not as performant as some higher-end RTX 5070 Ti options, but it's still very good for the price. You'll have no issues running any of the latest games here - or with any form of creative work.
Other features include a decent array of ports (HDMI 2.1, headphone jack), a 1600p IPS display, and a lay-flat design that could be useful depending on your setup. It's also relatively light for an RTX 5070 Ti laptop, at just 2.3 kg.
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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