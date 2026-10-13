Like many others this year, I've been watching gaming laptop prices spiral upwards with a feeling of exasperation. Every now and again, however, I spot a listing that bucks that trend, somewhat.

Right now, the best deal on the market is this Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro with an RTX 5070 Ti for $1,449 (was $2149.99). This is quite possibly the best RTX 5070 Ti deal I've seen for a few months now and one that I would be surprised if it got any cheaper over Black Friday.

I've seen one or two sub-$1,500 RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops, but they've usually had 16GB of RAM, an older chipset, or some other kind of glaring compromise for the price. In comparison, this machine has 32GB of RAM, an Ultra 7 chipset, and a 1TB SSD, which isn't bad considering the price.

A year ago, we'd see machines like this getting price cuts every week, but it's obviously quite rare these days with laptops being so ridiculously priced. In short, if you are looking for a decent laptop in this budget range, this particular machine should offer a decent value - and last a few years down the line, too.

Today's best gaming laptop deal at Walmart

Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro: was $2,149.99 now $1,449 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core 7 240H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB If you're looking for a high-end laptop without breaking the bank, you can do a lot worse than this Gigabyte A16 Pro at Walmart. Not only are you getting a powerful RTX 5070 Ti graphics card and an Ultra Core 7 chipset, but it also features 32GB of RAM right out of the box. While still a little on the pricey end, a massive $700 discount at Walmart makes this one much more affordable this week.

See more: check out all of today's gaming laptop deals at Walmart

We were impressed when we reviewed this model

(Image credit: Future)

We reviewed the Gigabyte Gaming A16 Pro last year and found it a decent performer for the price - so much so that we awarded it a respectable four stars out of five.

It features a 115W TGP limit on the power delivery side, so it's not as performant as some higher-end RTX 5070 Ti options, but it's still very good for the price. You'll have no issues running any of the latest games here - or with any form of creative work.

Other features include a decent array of ports (HDMI 2.1, headphone jack), a 1600p IPS display, and a lay-flat design that could be useful depending on your setup. It's also relatively light for an RTX 5070 Ti laptop, at just 2.3 kg.