I’m a fitness editor — here’s what I’d buy from Amazon to save money and kit out my home gym in this year’s Black Friday fitness deals
From weights to cardio machines
As TechRadar's Senior Fitness Editor, I've been keeping a close eye on Black Friday deals on fitness kit this year, and I've been pleasantly surprised. Instead of token discounts on inflated prices, there are some genuinely good deals on offer, which means it's a great time to start thinking about your home gym situation.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
Picking the right deals means you get to save money both on the initial purchase, as well as the ongoing costs associated with a gym membership. I've browsed through Amazon and picked out my setup — a NordicTrack T-Series exercise bike, a Ritkeep power rack for squats and pull-ups, barbell & plates, a weight bench and the easy-switching NordicTrack Select-a-Weight dumbbells. All that lot would cost me $1,260, and keep me happy for ages.
However, I've also included a bunch of deals I think beginners would benefit from, too, such as light dumbbells and resistance bands (my recommendation to anyone strength training for the first time) and a walkingpad, the Urevo Spacewalk which we've tested and regard very highly. Finally, I've thrown in premium kit like the new Peloton Tread Vision, with AI run-tracking and all sorts of smarts. Check out the deals in full below.
Best Black Friday fitness deals on Amazon: Quick links
- Urevo Spacewalk E4W walkingpad: was
$169.99now $139.99 at Amazon
- Peloton Bike+ (Certified Refurbished): was
$1,395now $995 at Amazon
- NordicTrack Select-a-Weight dumbbells (set 2): was
$399now $300 at Amazon
I've split the below deals into strength training and cardio for easy perusal.
If you're just looking at getting into exercise at home, or perhaps exercise in general for the first time, I'd recommend starting small with resistance bands, light dumbbells, and the Urevo walkingpad, for less than $200 all-in. For more experienced exercisers looking for a full home gym setup, you'll find everything you need here too.
The Peloton Bike+ in particular is part of Peloton's Certified Refurbished program, and is the only way to get one of these addictive pieces of cardio kit for under $1,000.
Strength training
Cardio machines
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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