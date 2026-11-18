Got a loved one who likes to spend their spare time ankle-deep in mud, scrambling over rocks or sprinting along winding mountain paths? Below, I've rounded up what I think are the best gifts for hikers and trail runners, at a range of different price points. I spent two years reviewing outdoors kit for my job, and these things are all genuinely useful and fun to receive.

A great lightweight running cap is ideal for sun protection (and will keep the rain off your face, too), dry bags are eminently useful for hikers, and you can never underestimate the versatility of a Buff (or similar tubular scarf) when you're out and about in nature. Alternatively, there's the fallback of 'really great socks' — you really can never have too many pairs. I swear by Hilly's double-layered Twin Skins for blister-free running, and my Smartwool hiking socks have outlasted many, many a budget-friendly alternative.

If you're looking for a 'big' present, a fitness tracker — with navigation features — is a top choice. If you want to splurge and need to buy for an iPhone user, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 has a rugged build and is packed with health tracking and route-planning smarts, plus it's now discounted due to the appearance of its successor. On the more affordable end, the Garmin Instinct 3 is an excellent system-agnostic option for outdoorsy types. Scroll down for all these, plus more gift suggestions for hikers and trail runners.

Run for the hills

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