After a 13-year wait, GTA 6 launches at midnight on Thursday, November 19: less than two full days! Hopefully, you’ve got your PS5 or Xbox Series X ready in time for the launch, but as TechRadar’s TV reviewer, I thought I’d pick some of the best gaming TVs I’ve tested this year that will hopefully do justice to the latest installment in Rockstar’s legendary franchise.

Thankfully, I don’t have to guess how GTA 6 looks, as I’ve been speaking to Rob Dwiar, TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, who’s been playing the game ahead of launch for review, and he’s told me all about how the game looks and performs after playing on an Acer Predator X32QFS monitor. So I’ve based my TV picks based on Rob’s impressions and my top gaming TVs.

LG C6

(Image credit: Future)

The LG C6 ticks every box you need for gaming. It’s fully kitted out with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 165Hz, full VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming. While some were sad about the news that GTA 6 will only run at 30fps, Rob assures me that the world is so densely detailed and smooth that he’d "long forgotten he was playing at 30fps".

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This means you’ll need a TV that can handle the densely packed world of Vice City without sacrificing performance and detail, and the C6 is more capable based on my time using it with other games.

The C6 excels at delivering excellent picture quality. One of Rob’s favorite images is when you see "neon lights piercing a black sky" when driving around at night, and as the C6 delivers rich, vibrant colors and inky blacks, thanks to its OLED panel, it will do justice to these moments.

Xbox Series X gamers will also benefit from Dolby Vision, and as the C6 supports it, you can expect a gorgeous, high-contrast, detailed picture with Dolby Vision’s benefits. But fear not if you’re a PS5 owner: the C6’s HDR picture is also incredible.

The C6 is available in a range of sizes, from 42-inch for bedrooms and smaller rooms, to 83-inch for those who want the full experience. The C6 is arguably the best bang-for-your-buck TV on the market, and that’s why it’s my top recommendation. A 48-inch C6 is available for $999 at Best Buy in the US, while you can pick up a 48-inch C6 for £908.03 at Amazon UK in the UK.

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TCL QM7L/C7L

Image 1 of 2 TCL QM7L (Image credit: Future / James Holland) TCL C7L (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

If you want a gaming TV that still delivers premium performance but is a little more affordable, especially if you’re looking for a bigger screen, the TCL QM7L (known as the TCL C7L in the UK) is easily one of the best picks.

Using TCL’s new SQD (super quantum dot) mini-LED panel, the QM7L/C7L offers powerful contrast and bold colors, and does a great job at reducing backlight blooming, something that can affect mini-LED TVs.

This is going to be vital as Rob tells me that "every image, scene, and locale is dense and detailed", so you’ll want a TV that can deliver a balanced but strong picture. Having used the C7L for gaming myself, I know it's capable of delivering superb picture quality and performance, even with chaotic 120fps games like Battlefield V.

The QM7L/C7L also supports Dolby Vision, so Xbox gamers will benefit from this, as both the Xbox Series X and GTA 6 support Dolby Vision.

The QM7L/C7L’s real selling point is its price. In the US, you can pick up a 65-inch QM7L for $849.99 at Best Buy, which is a steal for a TV of this calibre. In the UK, the 55-inch C7L is available for £749 at Argos

LG B6

(Image credit: Future)

OLED doesn’t have to be expensive, and when it comes to great value OLED TVs, the LG B6 is one of the best. Crucially, it’ll still deliver the picture quality and features I’d recommend for GTA 6, but at a lower price than other OLEDs.

While it doesn’t deliver the same brightness as step-up OLEDs (just over 800 nits), HDR highlights and contrast are still fantastic, which will work great for nighttime drives through the neon-clad streets of downtown Vice City.

OLED TVs also deliver realistic details and textures, and Rob told me during his playtime so far that you’ll want to "devour every detail" of Vice City, from people’s faces and hair to the clothes they’re wearing and cars they drive. Even details like "rust on an RV wheel arch" warrant appreciation, and the B6’s picture is good enough for that.

Where the B6 is at its best is its price. A 48-inch B6 costs $599 at Best Buy in the US, perfect for those who’ll be playing in their bedroom. Similarly, you can pick up a 48-inch B6 for £774 at Amazon UK, as well as a host of other retailers in the UK.

Sony Bravia 7 II

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony Bravia 7 II is Sony’s entry-level RGB mini-LED TV, but as I found during my testing, it really shows the potential of the new panel tech.

Not only does it deliver deep black levels and strong contrast that some standard mini-LED TVs can’t, but it also has rich, bold colors that really pop on screen. It also delivers true-to-life textures, and as Rob explains, outside of downtown Vice City, there are "breathtaking vistas on the ocean" and "natural landscapes in the north that feel very Red Dead 2-esque". The Bravia 7 II is going to do a great job with these landscapes.

The Bravia 7 II is also an excellent option for PS5 gamers, as it’s equipped with ‘Perfect for PS5’ features, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which makes contrast and textures even sharper. Again, this is perfect for the detail-packed graphics.

The Bravia 7 II isn’t cheap for a ‘mid-range’ TV, but you can pick up a 55-inch Bravia 7 II for $1,499.99 at Best Buy in the US and a 55-inch Bravia 7 II for £1,299 at Richer Sounds in the UK. While this puts it in the same bracket as OLED TVs, I’d argue that the Bravia 7 II delivers OLED-like performance.

Hisense U7

(Image credit: Future / James Holland)

If you’re looking for a big screen for cheap in the US, the Hisense U7 is a brilliant option. Again, it comes with the bells and whistles we look for in gaming TVs — 4K 165Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro and Dolby Vision gaming — with great performance to match.

When playing games on it, reviewer James Holland found that ‘action was smooth and clear regardless of the game’. That’s going to be important for the lifelike Vice City, which, as we’ve discovered from Rob, is densely packed with detail.

Rob points out that in some cases the game "can be quite bright," pointing to clear sky days where reflections off objects, realistic lighting, and the sun beating down can all add to an overall light and bright image. As the U7 boasts brightness over 2,800 nits in most of its picture modes, it’ll easily be able to handle these bright scenes. This is something entry-level LED TVs just won’t be able to do.

Hisense’s TVs are often fantastic value, and that’s no different for the U7. You can pick up the 75-inch U7 for $999 at Best Buy, which is a great price for a TV at that size with this performance. In the UK, the U7 Pro 65-inch costs £999 at Currys.

LG G6

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for the ultimate gaming TV, the LG G6 is a flagship OLED that delivers excellent brightness, lifelike detail and textures, and balanced contrast and vivid colors that are perfect for gaming. Plus, it has every feature you could need, including four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 165Hz, full VRR and Dolby Vision gaming.

Speaking to Rob, he describes GTA 6 as a "cinematic blockbuster of a game", and the LG G6 has served as my reference TV for all things movie and gaming this year, so what better TV to get the most out of GTA 6, a world that Rob says "demands your attention".

From the detailed, natural landscapes to the downtown nighttime driving in Vice City, the G6 will more than handle this densely packed world. And with super smooth performance, it should easily render the hustle and bustle of "the most complete open world experience you’ll ever play".

The G6 is a premium TV and, as such, carries a premium price. Still, you can pick up a 55-inch G6 for $1,899 at Best Buy in the US, and the 55-inch G6 for £1,619.10 at Smart Home Sounds in the UK. A high price, but this TV more than delivers on it.

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Curated by Curated by James Davidson Social Links Navigation Senior Writer, TVs I'm the Senior TV Writer here at TechRadar, where I test all things TV, AV and 4K Blu-ray. Before joining TechRadar, I worked in a specialist AV retailer, helping plan cinema room installations and demoing the latest TVs and Hi-Fi. I've seen and tested every kind of TV on the market since starting my journey in the AV world, from budget 32-inch screens, to elite OLED and cinema-sized 116-inch TVs, so I know what makes for a good TV. I've personally tested nearly every TV on this list, so to earn a spot, they've had to impress me with their features, performance and value for money. I know all these TVs will do GTA 6 justice.

Thoughts from Thoughts from Rob Dwiar Social Links Navigation Managing Editor, TechRadar Gaming and Streaming Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming. He's been on TechRadar in one form or another since joining TechRadar Gaming (TRG) as Deputy Editor after being a Commissioning Editor and writer at sister-site GamesRadar+ for nearly five years, and a Gaming Editor at another publication. He has nearly a decade's worth of experience writing about games and tech, with a number of bylines at games publications, but also in the world of landscapes and horticulture. He has played GTA 6 for around 100 hours for our review, and gave it the highest score we offer: a full five stars. You'll find his thoughts on the visual delights and offerings of Rockstar's blockbuster behemoth throughout this guide.

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