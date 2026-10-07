After what feels like forever, GTA 6 is finally due for release on November 19, 2026. With that in mind, it might be a good time to think about upgrading your TV for this generation's most anticipated game. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day has arrived with deals on top TVs.

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We here at TechRadar test the best gaming TVs all the time, putting them through their paces with fast-paced, high performance games to make sure they can handle the action. While there are tons of great gaming TVs out there, we've picked three of our favorites that will be perfect for GTA 6.

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Our 3 perfect for GTA 6 TVs

LG C6

The LG C6 is truly the whole package, delivering brilliant performance with every feature you could need and all for a better price than its rivals. Available in 42-83-inch sizes, it really can fit any room: perfect for a gaming setup.

The C6 carries a full suite of features for gaming, with 4K 165Hz, full VRR (including FreeSync and G-Sync), Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM, as well as a ton of Game Optimizer settings to really customize your playstyle. I measured the C6's input lag time at 9.2ms for 4K 60Hz (with Boost activated) and 4.7ms for 1080p 120Hz: which are both superb results.

In practice, gaming on the C6 was incredibly smooth. Darting around battle sequences in Battlefield V to avoid enemy gunfire was judder-free, and the C6 showcased its razor-sharp response times whenever a big battle took place. As you're tearing around Vice City in GTA 6, expect a very smooth experience on the C6.

The C6's picture quality is up there with the best TVs. During my testing, its bold, dynamic colors were perfect for movies like Elemental, accurately rendering the dazzling oranges and blues of the fire and water people respectively. Expect the same when you're exploring Vice City's streets, whether it's the neon-clad nightlife or the bright, vibrant outfits of the locals. The C6 also has deep, inky blacks as you'd expect from an OLED: perfect for night-time scenes.

The C6 excels in offering everything you need from a TV, and while it is a premium price for many, what offers for said price is incredible value, often cheaper than its major rivals.

US deal LG 65-inch C6 4k OLED TV (2026) : was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is an excellent all-rounder, delivering fantastic picture quality and performance for movies, TV, sports and gaming. It's a notable upgrade over its predecessor, the LG C5, but still for the same launch price. The 65-inch is available at Amazon for $1,499. We've also seen it a 3rd party seller on Amazon for $1,449, but stock is low. Read more Read less ▼

TCL QM7L/TCL C7L

The TCL QM7L (known as the C7L in the UK) is the definition of value. We thought it "almost reached the heights of TCL's flagship TVs, but at a much lower price". While it may not have the brightness of the step-up QM8L/C8L, it still delivers great colors, excellent clarity and brilliant backlight control. We haven't fully tested the C7L ourselves yet, but should be virtually identical to the QM7L as they carry the same SQD mini-LED panel, processor and features.

The QM7L is well equipped for gaming, with 4K 144Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM all featured. During our testing, we found that "whether it was Madden 26 or Star Wars: Outlaws, the picture was crisp and the action was smooth." This bodes well for the chaotic, open-world of GTA 6, where the action will almost certainly need to be smooth as you try to shake-ff a five-star wanted level.

The QM7L's picture is truly impressive for the price. Watching The Batman, we found the QM7L rendered the fast-paced Batmobile chase scene with real clarity. Watching Coco, the QM7L faithfully delivered the vibrant colors of the land of the dead. The QM7L also shows off TCL's Halo Control System, resulting in great backlight control during a scene in Soul, where a bright character against a dark background showed no blooming.

As we said above, we've not fully tested the C7L in the UK yet, but we have tested its predecessor the C7K which in itself was a brilliant TV. With a new SQD mini-LED panel, it can only get better.

The real highlight here though is the QM7L's price. Launching for a great price, the QM7L receives regular discounts throughout the year and is often among the most competitively priced TV on the market.

TCL 55-inch C7L : was £1,099 now £849.15 at Richer Sounds Packed with nearly every feature you could need for gaming, as well as great picture quality for movies, the TCL C7L is excellent value for money. This deal at Richer Sounds knocks the 55-inch model down to £849.15: excellent value for a TV with this much to offer. Read more Read less ▼

LG B6

Unsurprisingly, the third TV on this list is another LG OLED, but this time it's the entry-level LG B6. If you've been researching this TV, you may notice that in certain sizes, there are two models: the B6 and B6E. I've personally tested both these TVs and aside from some AI picture features and a plainer back panel, the B6E performs virtually the same and carries the same major features but at a cheaper price.

The B6 comes equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K 120Hz, full VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming, as well as the Game Optimizer menu: virtually the same feature-set as the step-up C6. I also measured the B6's input lag at 8.9ms at 4K 60Hz and 4.9 at 1080p 120Hz, which are amazing results.

Playing Battlefield V on the B6, I found the TV's response times to be fantastic, resulting in super-smooth gameplay. Whether I was flying around the skies in a commandeered plane in a desert mission or sprinting to avoid enemy fire, the B6 expertly handled the action. For GTA 6 then, as you're no doubt tearing around the streets of Vice City in some ridiculously fast car, you can expect the B6 will do a great job with the action.

The B6's picture quality is also great. Its colors are rich and vibrant, making the pink flowers in a tree from Wicked or the dazzling oranges, reds and purples of a glittery vase in Elemental all pop on screen. It also demonstrates strong contrast, with a great balance between light and dark tones, shown in The Batman's many high-contrast scenes. As you're moving around Vice City, whether it's during the colorful nightlife or bright daytime, the B6 is sure to deliver a well-rounded picture.

It's worth noting that the B6E is better value than the B6, but both are still great entry-level OLED prices. The B6 is your only option in 48-inch, but this TV has dropped to some seriously low prices. And in larger sizes, the B6E is a no-brainer.

US deal LG 65-inch B6E 4K OLED TV (2026) : was $1,899.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy The B6E offers a cheaper alternative to the LG B6 without compromising on any major features. It delivers the same great picture quality and fantastic gaming performance, making it a real all-rounder. You can get the 65-inch model at Best Buy for under $1,000: sensational value for a 2026 OLED of this size. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal LG 48-inch B6 4K OLED TV (2026) : was £999 now £887 at Amazon The LG B6 48-inch is a superb TV for gaming in a smaller room. Carrying a full suite of features with performance to match, the B6 is also top-notch for movies, with a nice brightness increase over its predecessor. This deal takes the 48-inch down to £887. Read more Read less ▼

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