Find out how to watch Scotland vs Japan for free from anywhere in the world as both teams seek to end the group stage with a victory before finding out who they will face when the 2026 Nations Championship Finals take place at the Allianz Stadium.

Scotland head into the fixture sitting fourth in the Northern Hemisphere table after winning three of their five games, including last time out against Australia. While it may not have been a vintage display against the Wallabies, it was important to bounce back after a heavy defeat to New Zealand. Gregor Townsend will be without captain Sione Tuipulotu due to injury, but Josh McKay now qualifies on residency grounds and could make his debut at Murrayfield.

A sole win over Italy in the opening group game is all Japan have to show for their Nations Championship efforts. Hammered 78-15 by England last time out, coach Eddie Jones will hope for a vastly improved display against the Scots. Likely to finish fifth in the group no matter the outcome of the game, they’ll want to head into the finals with a morale-boosting performance and will be looking to the likes of Warner Dearns, Jack Cornelsen and Kanji Shimokawa.

Watch Scotland vs Japan for FREE

Scotland vs Japan will be shown for free online and on TV in the UK, US and Ireland.

🇬🇧 UK: ITV4 & ITVX

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Two & Virgin Media Play

Outside these countries? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Japan live streams from anywhere

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

Your Quick Guide to stream Scotland vs Japan with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to UK – Open the NordVPN app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to ITVX – Visit the website or open the app. 🏉 Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Scotland vs Japan for free

🇺🇸 How to watch Scotland vs Japan in the US

Scotland vs Japan will be broadcast for FREE on Rugbypass TV in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV. All matches in the Nations Championship 2026 are available this way.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN to unblock Scotland vs Japan live streams wherever you are in the world.

🇬🇧 How to watch Scotland vs Japan in the UK

ITV4 and ITVX will show Scotland vs Japan for FREE in the UK.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Abroad today? Explore NordVPN (78% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇮🇪 How to watch Scotland vs Japan in Ireland

Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play will show Scotland vs Japan for FREE in the Republic of Ireland.

You will require an account, but no paid subscription is required.

Outside the Emerald Isle? Use NordVPN to log in to your Virgin Media Play account from anywhere in the world.

🇦🇺 How to watch Scotland vs Japan in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Scotland vs Japan live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 1:10am AEDT on Sunday, 22 November.

Stan Sport costs an additional AU$20 per month on top of a Stan subscription. Stan subscriptions currently start at AU$4.99 per month for the first two months, before reverting to the standard price of AU$9.99 per month.

Visiting Australia from the UK? Use NordVPN to log in to your ITVX account and stream Scotland vs Japan for free.

🇳🇿 How to watch Scotland vs Japan in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport is showing the Scotland vs Japan game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Away from NZ? Use NordVPN to gain access to your regular Nations Championship streaming service.

🇿🇦 How to watch Scotland vs Japan in South Africa

Supersport are the official broadcaster of Scotland vs Japan in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv premium package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs699/month for the streaming version.

Not in South Africa? Use NordVPN to unlock your subscription from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Scotland vs Japan in Canada

Premier Sports are the official broadcaster of Scotland vs Japan in Canada.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your Premier Sports subscription from anywhere.

Scotland vs Japan: Q+A

What time does Scotland vs Japan kick-off? Scotland vs Japan will kick-off at 2:10pm GMT / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT on Saturday 21 November. That translates to 1:10am AEDT on Sunday, 22 November in Australia.

What is the Scotland vs Japan head-to-head? Scotland and Japan have met 13 times previously, with the Scots winning 11 and the Cherry Blossoms winning twice. The most recent fixture was in 2021, when Scotland beat Japan 29-20 at Murrayfield.

Can I stream Scotland vs Japan for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Rugbypass TV in the US, ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Play in the Republic of Ireland are showing the match for free. NordVPN (78% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

Read more from TechRadar