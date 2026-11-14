How to watch Italy vs Argentina: FREE live streams, TV channels for Nations Championship 2026 game

With Italy thrashed by South Africa last weekend and Argentina swept aside by a rampant Ireland, this Nations Championship 2026 Round 5 tie at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris takes on huge importance as both nations look to respond with a victory.

After defeats to Japan, New Zealand and Australia, it was always going to be a tough ask for Italy to get anything from their clash with the Springboks. Especially as they were missing key players, including captain Michele Lamaro and centre pairing Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex.

Yet despite suffering a 66-7 defeat in Turin, there were some positives for coach Gonzalo Quesada, not least the performance of his side after the interval. Trailing 45-0 at half-time, Italy showed plenty of character and were far more competitive. They’ll now need to show the same intensity from the opening whistle if they hope to overcome Argentina.

With a sole victory over Wales in their opening four games, it’s not been the brightest start to the championships for Los Pumas. Beaten 42-12 last weekend by Ireland, Argentina were a shadow of the adventurous attacking side that pushed the Irish so hard just two years ago.

They’ll hope to rediscover some of that attacking spark against Italy and will be looking for another strong display from Mateo Carreras, who was excellent against Ireland. Head coach Felipe Contepomi will be without captain Julian Montoya though who misses out due to HIA protocols.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ireland vs Argentina for free in the Nations Championship 2026.

Watch Italy vs Argentina for FREE

Italy vs Argentina is free-to-air on Rugbypass TV in the US, on ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

You'll need to set up accounts, but that's it – no paid subscriptions are required.

Outside the US, UK or Ireland? Use NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) and stream Ireland vs Argentina for free from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs Argentina live streams

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to 77% off.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV will show Italy vs Argentina in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Outside of the US? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina live streams in the UK

In the UK, Italy vs Argentina is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Can't access your ITV stream because of geo-blocks? Use NordVPN as set out above, which will help you access your account from anywhere.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina live streams in Ireland

Italy vs Argentina is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Virgin Media Play requires a simple account. Sign up here.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina live streams in Australia

In Australia, Italy vs Argentina is exclusive to Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs an additional AU$20 per month on top of a Stan subscription. The base Stan subscription currently starts at AU$4.99 per month, discounted from its regular price of AU$9.99, thanks to a limited-time offer.

Not in Australia today? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 2 NZ is showing the Italy vs Argentina game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina live streams in South Africa

The Italy vs Argentina game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs799/month for the premium version which contains rugby.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Italy vs Argentina live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Italy vs Argentina is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Italy vs Argentina start time? The scheduled Italy vs Argentina kick-off time on Saturday, November 14 is 12.40pm local time in Genoa, which is 11.40 am GMT / 3.40am PT / 6.40am ET / 10.40pm AEDT.

What is the Italy vs Argentina head-to-head? Argentina have won 18 of their 25 encounters with Italy. The Gli Azzurri have won six times, while there has also been one draw.

Can I watch Italy vs Argentina on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.