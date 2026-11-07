How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Nations Championship 2026 game

In 33 previous meetings across 120 years, Scotland have never beaten New Zealand – but they came mighty close at Murrayfield last November. Gregor Townsend's men fought back from 17-0 down to pull level with the All Blacks, before Damian McKenzie dashed their hopes late on.

It was a gutsy effort, but from the players to the fans, everyone associated with Scotland is sick to their back teeth of heroic failure. They, perhaps more than anyone, need that breakthrough against one of the southern hemisphere heavyweights, and New Zealand would be the ultimate scalp.

Both sides are second in their respective Nations Championship 2026 pools, but whereas Scotland were toppled by the Springboks, the Kiwis are unbeaten. Dave Rennie's men have since toured South Africa with mixed results, and doled an all-out Bledisloe Cup stuffing to Australia.

Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe are back in the Scottish fold, but New Zealand have been hit with a number of personnel issues, with Shannon Frizell, Tyrel Lomax and Ruben Love amongst the absentees. The latter should put the reins in Richie Mo’unga's hands.

Read on as we explain how to watch Scotland vs New Zealand for free.

Watch Scotland vs New Zealand for FREE

Yes. Scotland vs New Zealand is free-to-air in the US, UK and Ireland. ITV1 and Virgin Media One will be showing it on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN's Black Friday deal can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams

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How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV are showing Scotland vs New Zealand for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Abroad today? Use NordVPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

In the UK, Scotland vs New Zealand is free-to-air on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere in the world if you're abroad today.

How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams in Ireland

Scotland vs New Zealand is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Stan Sport are broadcasting Scotland vs New Zealand in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Scotland vs All Blacks live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the Scotland vs All Blacks game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams in South Africa

The Scotland vs New Zealand game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv access package to watch the Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs99/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Scotland vs New Zealand live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, Scotland vs New Zealand is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

If you're out of Canada but still want to catch the action, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Scotland vs New Zealand start time? The scheduled Scotland vs New Zealand kick-off time on Saturday, November 7 is 2.10pm GMT local time in Edinburgh, which is 6.10am PT / 9.10am ET. That's 1.10am AEDT on Sunday, November 8 in Australia and 3.10am NZDT in New Zealand.

What is the Scotland vs New Zealand head-to-head? Scotland have won none of their 33 previous encounters with New Zealand. The All Blacks have won 31, and the other two finished all-square. In Scotland, the head-to-head stands at 0-19-2.

Can I watch Scotland vs New Zealand on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.