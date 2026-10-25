How to watch Australia vs Fiji: FREE live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Rugby League World Cup 2026

Watch Australia vs Fiji live streams as Pool A's two unbeaten teams meet in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup at Lang Park in Brisbane. The Kangaroos edged through a potential final prelude last week, while the Fiji Bati proved to be the much-improved outfit many had predicted pre-tournament.

It needed a comeback of epic proportions, but tournament favorites Australia snuck past New Zealand 24-22 thanks largely to a hat-trick from debutant Jack Bostock. Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old Dolphins winger will against start but Kevin Walters has chose to freshen things up with Roosters Premiership-winning captain James Tedesco skippering the side for the first time since 2023. There will be four debutants, too, as Bradman Best, Sam Walker, Blayke Brailey and David Fifita all get the nod from the off.

Fiji were immediately on the front foot a week ago, storming into a 28-0 half-time lead before coming out 40-12 winners. Solomone Saukuru ran in two tries and the Tigers center will relish the chance of facing some familiar NRL faces. Kurt Donoghoe, of the Dolphins, will also be up against clubmates (including Bostock) as the Pacific Islanders attempt to prove they belong on the biggest stage with a statement upset victory against a team they have never beaten.

Here's how to watch Australia vs Fiji from anywhere in the world – with FREE Rugby League World Cup 2026 streams explained.

Watch Australia vs Fiji for FREE

Yes. Australia vs Fiji is available online for free in Australia on 7plus.

Stream Australia vs Fiji FREE on 7plus Every game of the Rugby League World Cup is available for free on 7plus. All you need is an account with a valid Australian postcode (e.g. 2004) Traveling outside Oz? You can use a VPN to watch Australia vs Fiji for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Australia vs Fiji live streams

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Rugby League World Cup 2026 on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Australia vs Fiji live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software can make your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. One of our favorites is Surfshark – we explain why in our Surfshark review.

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How to watch Australia vs Fiji live streams in the US

Rugby league fans in the US can watch Australia vs Fiji on Premier Sports.

A full tournament pass is available for just $25.

Visiting the US from Australia? Use a VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji live streams in Australia

The free-to-air Channel 7 is showing Australia vs Fiji on Australian television, with live streaming available via 7plus.

Just create an account using a valid Australia postcode (e.g. 2042).

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like Surfshark to watch the Kangaroos vs Fiji Bati as if you were back home.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is showing Australia vs Fiji on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand can use Surfshark to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji live streams in the UK

Australia vs Fiji is available to watch on Premier Sports 2 in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150 for a year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Away from home? Unlock the Australia vs Fiji stream with Surfshark.

How to watch Australia vs Fiji live streams in Canada

Australia vs Fiji is available to watch on Premier Sports in Canada.

Premier Sports costs CA$29.99 on a rolling monthly basis, with savings available for longer-term plans.

Premier Sports is also home to Top14, Nations Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Six Nations and Rugby Championship rugby.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Australia vs Fiji start time? The Australia vs Fiji kick-off time is at 7.05pm AEST local time in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday, October 25. That's 5.05am ET in the US, 9.05am GMT in the UK and 8.05pm AEDT in Sydney.

What is the Australia vs Fiji head-to-head? The rugby league teams of Australia and Fiji have contested eight competitive games, with the Kangaroos having won all eight. The last time they met was in at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, in October 2022, when Australia came out on top 42-8.

Can I watch Australia vs Fiji on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like Seven Network, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Rugby League World Cup news and plays on the official social media channels on Instagram (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup) and Facebook (@RugbyLeagueWorldCup).

What are the Australia vs Fiji teams? Australia 1. James Tedesco (c) 2. Jack Bostock 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Bradman Best 5. Tom Trbojevic 6. Tom Dearden 7. Sam Walker 8. Keaon Koloamatangi 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Lindsay Smith 11. David Fifita 12. Reuben Cotter 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 15. Jacob Preston 16. Patrick Carrigan 17. Cameron Munster 18. Reece Walsh 19. Latrell Mitchell

Reserves: 20. Liam Martin 21. Harry Grant 22. Isaah Yeo Fiji 1. Bayleigh Bentley-Hape 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Waqa Blake 4. Solomone Saukuru 5. Semi Valemei 6. Kurt Donoghoe 7. Brandon Wakeham 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Apisai Koroisau (c) 10. Mitchell Prest 11. Taane Milne 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Caleb Navale

Interchange: 14. Josese Lanyon 15. Emosi Ravosai 16. Elijah Keung 17. Ronald Philitoga 18. Jordin Leiu 19. Apenisa Driti

Reserves: 20. Joseph Litidamu 21. Zion Johnson 22. Kylan Mafoa