Saturday’s Wales vs Japan live stream promises to be a fascinating contest as both nations will be determined to end the 2026 Nations Championship with a positive result and secure ninth place as the Finals weekend continues at Twickenham.

Wales may have finished fifth in the Northern Hemisphere table but that position does not reflect the positivity of their November performances. Following the nervy win over Japan at the start of the month, Steve Tandy’s side delivered a historic first victory over New Zealand in 73 years and pushed Australia to the limit in a narrow defeat. Now facing Japan for the fifth time in 16 months, they’ll expect to deliver a convincing win to crown a much-improved campaign. Flanker James Botham, so impressive against the All Blacks, returns to the pack with Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake on the bench. In Lake's absence, Dafydd Jenkins will captain, while Ospreys scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams gets a first start.

After starting the championships with a win over Italy, it's been all downhill for Japan as they lost their next five games. The Brave Blossoms were competitive in the 28-21 defeat by Wales, but then conceded 24 tries in thumping defeats at the hands of England and Scotland. Basic errors cost Eddie Jones’ side dearly in those games, with poor handling and missed tackles among the many issues. They’ll need to address these problems if they hope to run Wales close and end 2026 with a victory, especially with a World Cup to follow next year.

Read on as we explain how to watch Wales vs Japan for free in the Nations Championship 2026.

Wales vs Japan team news

Wales: Murray; Rees-Zammit, E James, Llewellyn, Adams: Costelow, Morgan-Williams; Carre, Elias, Griffin, D Jenkins (capt), Beard, Mann, Botham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, Lewis, Plumtree, J Morgan, T Williams, Hawkins, Mee.

Japan: Matsunaga; Nezuka, Tua, Lawrence, Costley; Kitahara, Saito (co-capt); Kamimori, Harada, Latu, Stolberg, Dearns (co-capt), Gunter, Cornelsen, Makisi

Replacements: Sato, Otsuka, Asaoka, Botha, Haangana, Fujiwara, Komura, Vailea

Watch Wales vs Japan for FREE

Yes. Wales vs Japan is free-to-air in the US, UK and Ireland. ITV1, S4C and Virgin Media One are showing the game on linear channels, while online streaming is available via:

🇺🇸 US: Rugbypass TV

🇬🇧 UK: ITVX & S4C

🇮🇪 Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside any of the above countries? NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Japan live streams

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Get NordVPN and stream Wales vs Japan wherever you are.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in the US

Rugbypass TV is showing Wales vs Japan for free in the US.

You can tune in via the Rugbypass TV website or app, and it works with Chromecast, Airplay, AppleTV and Android TV.

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in the UK

Wales vs Japan is available for free on ITV and S4C (Welsh language).

TV coverage for Wales vs Japan is on ITV1 while you can also stream it live and on demand via the free ITVX website and mobile app.

For those who prefer to watch with Welsh commentary, the game will also be shown live on S4C and through that channel on the BBC iPlayer.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

Remember to explore the VPN route as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere in the world if you're abroad today.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in Ireland

Wales vs Japan is free-to-air on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with live streaming available via the Virgin Media Play platform.

Outside Ireland? You’ll need to download a VPN, as detailed above, to tap into your free Nations Championship stream from abroad.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is broadcasting Wales vs Japan in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself is down to just AU$4.99/month for a limited time.

Away from Oz? You can simply use NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sport 1 NZ is showing the Wales vs Japan game.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream, with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at NZ$29.99 per day or NZ$59.99 per month.

Those outside of New Zealand for any part of the Nations Championship can use NordVPN to gain access to their home streaming service.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in South Africa

The Wales vs Japan game is being shown on Supersport in South Africa.

You'll need to get a DStv Premium package to watch Nations Championship 2026, with prices starting at Rs699/month for the streaming version.

Abroad right now? Just use a VPN and tell your device that you're back home and you'll be good to go.

How to watch Wales vs Japan live streams in Canada

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In Canada, Wales vs Japan is being shown on Premier Sports.

You can tune in via the CA$29.99 monthly pass, the CA$79.99 six-month pass or a CA$139.99/year subscription.

Visiting Canada from the UK, US or Ireland? Unlock your free stream of Wales vs Japan with NordVPN.

Wales vs Japan: Need to Know

What is the Wales vs Japan start time? The scheduled Wales vs Japan kick-off time on Saturday, November 28 is 1.10pm GMT local time in London, which is 5.10am PT / 8.10am ET. That's 12.10am AEDT in Australia and 2.10am NZDT in New Zealand on Sunday, November 29.

What is the Wales vs Japan head-to-head? Wales and Japan have played 18 Tests, with the Welsh triumphing on 16 occasions. The most recent match came earlier this month when Wales secured a 28-21 victory.

Can I watch Wales vs Japan on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, Rugbypass TV, ITVX, BBC iPlayer and Virgin Media Play all have dedicated apps.