Express VPN and NordVPN are the two biggest VPN providers around, but is price the only metric you should be using?

Both ExpressVPN and NordVPN have come out with discounts to tempt you this Black Friday. NordVPN has dropped its price down to $2.99 a month and ExpressVPN has gone even lower at $2.79 a month.

Feature-wise, they are quite close. Both offer 10 simultaneous connections. At $2,.79, ExpressVPN’s Basic subscription comes with ad-blocking, tracker blocking and the ability to block sites you don’t want anyone in your family accessing.

ExpressVPN also has two things that NordVPN Basic ($2.99) lacks. That's ExpressAI, which secures your chats and prompts in a privacy-first environment.

It also has Express MailGuard, which lets you set up email aliases (burner email addresses) that you can use to sign up to websites and email lists while protecting your real email address.

ExpressVPN Basic: Save extra with this improved deal

Was: $2.99/month

Now: $2.79/month ExpressVPN has added a further saving to all its 28-month plans for Black Friday. The best value choice, Basic, includes ExpressAI and ad, tracker, and malware blocking, all for less than NordVPN's lowest-cost option that merely includes the VPN. Try it, risk-free with ExpressVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee.

Both ExpressVPN and NordVPN are great picks for unblocking streaming services, able to access all the major streaming services. Both support torrenting on all their servers as well, so there's no need to hunt for a specific P2P server to connect to.

Both are also top picks in our lists of the best VPNs for iPhone and the best VPNs for Android, meaning there's little two separate them on mobile either.

The differences only start popping up once you want to go to the higher product tiers and then it's a case of which feature you want and for what price: is it fake shop protection, for example, or would you prefer some encrypted cloud storage? You can find out the details in our full ExpressVPN vs NordVPN guide.

But, if all your after is the core VPN, frankly, price is all you've got to go on. And, if one is $0.20 cheaper, then well, go for it. Unless your favorite color is blue, of course.