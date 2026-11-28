ExpressVPN just undercut NordVPN’s Black Friday deal – but which of these VPNs will keep your wallet safe?
Surely there must be more than 20 cents that separates them?
Express VPN and NordVPN are the two biggest VPN providers around, but is price the only metric you should be using?
Both ExpressVPN and NordVPN have come out with discounts to tempt you this Black Friday. NordVPN has dropped its price down to $2.99 a month and ExpressVPN has gone even lower at $2.79 a month.
Feature-wise, they are quite close. Both offer 10 simultaneous connections. At $2,.79, ExpressVPN’s Basic subscription comes with ad-blocking, tracker blocking and the ability to block sites you don’t want anyone in your family accessing.
ExpressVPN also has two things that NordVPN Basic ($2.99) lacks. That's ExpressAI, which secures your chats and prompts in a privacy-first environment.
It also has Express MailGuard, which lets you set up email aliases (burner email addresses) that you can use to sign up to websites and email lists while protecting your real email address.
ExpressVPN Basic: Save extra with this improved deal
Was:
$2.99/month
Now: $2.79/month
ExpressVPN has added a further saving to all its 28-month plans for Black Friday. The best value choice, Basic, includes ExpressAI and ad, tracker, and malware blocking, all for less than NordVPN's lowest-cost option that merely includes the VPN. Try it, risk-free with ExpressVPN's 30-day money-back guarantee.
Both ExpressVPN and NordVPN are great picks for unblocking streaming services, able to access all the major streaming services. Both support torrenting on all their servers as well, so there's no need to hunt for a specific P2P server to connect to.
Both are also top picks in our lists of the best VPNs for iPhone and the best VPNs for Android, meaning there's little two separate them on mobile either.
The differences only start popping up once you want to go to the higher product tiers and then it's a case of which feature you want and for what price: is it fake shop protection, for example, or would you prefer some encrypted cloud storage? You can find out the details in our full ExpressVPN vs NordVPN guide.
But, if all your after is the core VPN, frankly, price is all you've got to go on. And, if one is $0.20 cheaper, then well, go for it. Unless your favorite color is blue, of course.
After graduating from Stirling University with a qualification in Education, Shaun accidentally fell into the technology sector in the late 1990's and has stayed there ever since, working for companies such as PSINet, IBM and ProPrivacy in a variety of roles from Systems Administration to Technical Writer. Being around since the birth of the modern internet, he's seen the way that technology has expanded to become an integral part of everyday life, and how people's understanding and ability to retain any kind of privacy has lagged behind.
Shaun is a strong believer in the rights of the individual to have their personal data protected and their privacy respected – a belief made all the stronger in an age of surveillance from both governmental bodies and private companies all around the world.
He spends his spare time cooking, riding his motorbike and spending far too many hours in Star Trek Online hunting Klingons and Borg.
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