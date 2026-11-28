The question of which budget laptop you should buy is always a tough one, but if you're in the market for more value-friendly computing portables, Black Friday is your time to lean in and open your wallet. In a surprising turn of events, the MacBook Neo, which has bounced from a starting price of $599 up to $699, is now, thanks to an Amazon deal, back to $599 (was $699 ). But to make things more complicated, there is another very attractive Black Friday offering on the other side of the platform aisle: the Dell XPS 13-inch laptop, which is currently starting at $549.99 (down from $749.99 ).

Yes, the prices are close, but these two excellent laptops have more in common than dollars and cents — along with some notable differences — that may help you decide which laptop is right for you or as a treasured gift for someone else this holiday season.

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If you're thinking about only buying the best, then the MacBook Neo is probably your first choice. It's true, the specs might sound a little too budget: an A18 Pro chip last seen in an iPhone, just 8 GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage to start. Still, when I put the laptop through its paces, I found it more than capable of standing toe-to-toe with the MacBook Air M1.

The Dell XPS 13 inch (2026 edition) is similarly configured, with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a mid-range Intel Core 5 230.

Both systems have essentially integrated graphics, but the Neo has distinct cores assigned to graphics operations. Check out both deals below.

Save $200 Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dell Intel Core 5 320 | 8GB LPDDR5X | 256GB SSD Running Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4" Touch QHD+ display, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, and DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery. Other configurations are available from Dell, which boosts the storage and memory, but this is the cheapest. For basic office duties, it'll handle it well.

Things get more interesting when you look at portability. The Dell XPS 13-inch weighs just 2.2lbs. The MacBook Neo, by contrast, weighs 2.7lbs. Neither is a heavyweight, but if portability is your number one priority, you might lean toward the Dell XPS.

What's interesting here is that, despite the XPS's lighter weight, it actually bested the Neo in our battery tests, with approximately 16 hours, compared to the MacBook Neo's 13 hours.

While I'm a fan of the MacBook Neo's color choices, including the playful Citrus, the Dell XPS 13-inch is certainly sleek and sexy.

The screen differences are where things get really interesting. The Dell XPS has a slightly larger 13.4-inch display as compared to the MacBook Neo, but only the XPS offers touch. Now, Apple finally does have a touch-screen computer in its lineup, but it's not the affordable Neo, instead, the brand-new MacBook Pro PROLED XDR gets that feature.

Save $100 Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch (A18 Pro): was $699 now $599 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Neo packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life, all for $599, which is fantastic value. Discounts have been better in the past, but I think these will be rarer to see over the coming months and this price likely won't be beaten over Black Friday.

Naturally, this leads us to platform. You see, it's not unusual for a Windows 11 system to offer a touch display, so ultra-portable Windows users almost expect it, and it's a nice addition on a sub-$600 laptop deal.

If price is important enough for you to choose one platform over the other, the XPS is, with this Black Friday deal, $50 cheaper than the MacBook Neo. However, only one of these laptops was deemed the best budget laptop you can buy.

So, if you're a die-hard Windows fan, this Del XPS 13-inch sounds like the right laptop for you. But if you want the best and are aware that this MacBook Neo Black Friday Deal is soon to run out, then the choice is probably obvious

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