The Black Friday smartwatch deals are here, and the deals are actually very good — even more so than in previous years, thanks to rising components costs inflating electronics prices across the world.

It seems like all smart devices are going up in price, from phones to laptops — so, with some excellent fitness trackers getting record-low prices, it's the perfect time to buy before these gadgets become prohibitively expensive. Besides, they're all loaded with features aimed at getting you healthy, and health is wealth in 2026.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of smartwatches for all kinds of budgets. For US shoppers I've picked Apple Watch deals (such as the Apple Watch Series 12, which was $449 but is now down to just $349), Samsung Watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (the 40mm model was $299 but is now just $199 at Best Buy) and the Garmin Forerunner 265 (was $449 , now $299 at Amazon).

Check out these great deals and more below, as there's a smartwatch for every level of athlete and smart tech enthusiast. If you don't see anything you like, check back soon — I'll be updating this page across the Black Friday deals period.

Quick Deals

Apple Watch deals

Save 25% Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) GPS: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Save 25% off the Apple Watch Series 11, with sleep score, 24-hour battery life and all the usual Apple smarts, in its smaller 42mm size. Note this is a GPS-only model, so you can't add it to a data plan. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin watch US deals

Save 25% Garmin Fenix 8 Sapphire (43mm), Black/Pebble Gray: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Sapphire version, which offers a super-tough Sapphire glass display. The Fenix 8 is chock-full of Garmin's best smarts, and uses the same heart rate sensor array as the Fenix 9 for optional health tracking. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Garmin Forerunner 265 (46mm): was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon One-third off the Garmin Forerunner 265. It's a little bit old, but an absolutely terrific watch with accurate heart rate and excellent running tools. Our fitness editor used this watch to run his first marathon in 2023, and thought it was a really well-designed performance tool. The funky colors are the icing on the cake. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 Garmin Instinct 3 (45mm) Solar: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Walmart Save a cool $150 (38%) on the Garmin Instinct 3 activity watch. This particular model carries all sorts of neat features, like an LED flashlight and even solar charging. In bright conditions, the power glass technology behind the memory-in-pixel display screen works to extend the watch's already-considerable battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Garmin Vivoactive 5 (42mm): was $299.99 now $168 at Amazon The Garmin Vivoactive 5 continues to truck along as a best-seller despite last year's appearance of the Garmin Vivoactive 6. At 44% off, this fitness tracker is terrific value, much cheaper than the 6 even though they share many of the same components, and ideal for those who enjoy both outdoor activities (runs, cycles) and indoor fitness classes alike. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Garmin Fenix 9 (43mm) Pebble Gray: was $999.99 now $899.99 at Walmart Save $100 on the brand new Garmin Fenix 9 smartwatch in its smallest 43mm size, one of the best new fitness gadgets released this year. New stamina metrics and advanced fitness tools join returning features like the LED torch, full-color maps (great for hikers, trail runners, skiers and more) and a tough construction, with a sapphire lens and titanium bezel. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Garmin Fenix 9 Pro (47mm) Solar: was $1,099.99 now $999.99 at Walmart Save $100 off the sticker price of the new Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Solar, which sports a couple of upgrades over the standard model. An all-titanium case (not just a bezel) and green light option for improved visibility in the dark join the now Pro-exclusive Power Glass solar tech, which can lengthen the battery life even further in bright conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Save $100 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm): was $299.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm, with a great-looking design and personal AI assistant. A lot cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, with no deal on at the moment, and very similar in featureset and design. Read more Read less ▼

Save $195 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): was $649.99 now $454.99 at Best Buy Save a massive $195 on last year's Samsung Galaxy Ultra in Titanium Silver. It's a beast of a watch, with the AI-powered Now Bar to keep you updated throughout your day, as well as all the navigation and fitness smarts you could want from an Ultra watch. Read more Read less ▼

Amazfit deals

Save $10 Amazfit Bip 6: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Already a great discount fitness tracker, you can save another $10 on the Amazfit Bip 6, which has up to 14 days of battery life, a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, and works with the Zepp app. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 Amazfit Balance 2: was $299.99 now $219.99 at Amazon The Amazfit Balance 2 has a 27% discount at Amazon, matching its lowest price ever price. Ideal for everything from running to golf (with 40,000 pre-loaded courses), it has a whopping 21-day battery life. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US