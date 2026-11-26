Black Friday smartwatch deals 2026: The best US deals on Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, Garmin watches, Google Pixel Watches and more — all picked by a wearable tech expert
Today's best deals on smartwatches for everyone, from athletes to smart device lovers
The Black Friday smartwatch deals are here, and the deals are actually very good — even more so than in previous years, thanks to rising components costs inflating electronics prices across the world.
It seems like all smart devices are going up in price, from phones to laptops — so, with some excellent fitness trackers getting record-low prices, it's the perfect time to buy before these gadgets become prohibitively expensive. Besides, they're all loaded with features aimed at getting you healthy, and health is wealth in 2026.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
On this page you'll find Black Friday deals on a range of smartwatches for all kinds of budgets. For US shoppers I've picked Apple Watch deals (such as the Apple Watch Series 12, which was
$449 but is now down to just $349), Samsung Watches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (the 40mm model was $299 but is now just $199 at Best Buy) and the Garmin Forerunner 265 (was $449, now $299 at Amazon).
Check out these great deals and more below, as there's a smartwatch for every level of athlete and smart tech enthusiast. If you don't see anything you like, check back soon — I'll be updating this page across the Black Friday deals period.
Quick Deals
- Apple Watch Series 12 (46mm) GPS: was
$449now $349 at Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 265 (46mm): was
$449.99now $299.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 8 Sapphire (43mm), Black/Pebble Gray: was
$999.99now $749.99 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch 5 (41mm) LTE + 2 years' data: was
$429.99now $329.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 44mm: was
$329.99now $229.99 at Amazon
Apple Watch deals
Our Apple Watch Series 12 review called it the best mainline version of the wearable in years, and is a compelling upgrade option for anyone using a Series 9 or older. It features a new S11 chip, providing smooth, responsive performance, and our reviewer also praised the Readiness Score and the newly refreshed Health Sensing System, as well as the all-day battery life.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$549 now $449 at Amazon
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The smaller 42mm of the Apple Watch Series 12 has also been reduced by an impressive $100, down to just $299 — a very tempting prospect. Note this is the GPS-only version — if you want to add the watch to your phone's data plan, the deal on the cellular model is below. Prices vary depending on color, but Light Gold has the best deal.
GPS & Cellular version: was
$499 now $399 at Amazon
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Save a cool $250 on last year's best Apple Watch (and best smartwatch overall). With 42 hours of battery life, an outstanding screen and tons of smart features and third-party apps, it's well suited as an everyday watch and high-performance training tool.
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Save 25% off the Apple Watch Series 11, with sleep score, 24-hour battery life and all the usual Apple smarts, in its smaller 42mm size. Note this is a GPS-only model, so you can't add it to a data plan.
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A fully-fledged Apple Watch for under $180? Score! This is the cheapest the SE 3 has ever been, and at this price, it's the best value Apple Watch out of the bunch. Its fast-charging capabilities means it can keep up with a quick battery life top-up, and it's genuinely a brilliant buy. The larger 44mm version has a great 25% discount, too.
44mm version: was
$279 now $209 at Amazon
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Garmin watch US deals
Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Sapphire version, which offers a super-tough Sapphire glass display. The Fenix 8 is chock-full of Garmin's best smarts, and uses the same heart rate sensor array as the Fenix 9 for optional health tracking.
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One-third off the Garmin Forerunner 265. It's a little bit old, but an absolutely terrific watch with accurate heart rate and excellent running tools. Our fitness editor used this watch to run his first marathon in 2023, and thought it was a really well-designed performance tool. The funky colors are the icing on the cake.
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Save a cool $150 (38%) on the Garmin Instinct 3 activity watch. This particular model carries all sorts of neat features, like an LED flashlight and even solar charging. In bright conditions, the power glass technology behind the memory-in-pixel display screen works to extend the watch's already-considerable battery life.
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The Garmin Vivoactive 5 continues to truck along as a best-seller despite last year's appearance of the Garmin Vivoactive 6. At 44% off, this fitness tracker is terrific value, much cheaper than the 6 even though they share many of the same components, and ideal for those who enjoy both outdoor activities (runs, cycles) and indoor fitness classes alike.
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Save $100 on the brand new Garmin Fenix 9 smartwatch in its smallest 43mm size, one of the best new fitness gadgets released this year. New stamina metrics and advanced fitness tools join returning features like the LED torch, full-color maps (great for hikers, trail runners, skiers and more) and a tough construction, with a sapphire lens and titanium bezel.
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Save $100 off the sticker price of the new Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Solar, which sports a couple of upgrades over the standard model. An all-titanium case (not just a bezel) and green light option for improved visibility in the dark join the now Pro-exclusive Power Glass solar tech, which can lengthen the battery life even further in bright conditions.
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Google Pixel Watch deals
Save 25% (or $100) on the Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm Wi-Fi model, with 40 hours of battery life, a domed 360 display with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass, and Gemini under the hood.
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The larger, 45mm version of the Pixel Watch is seeing a 23% price cut, bringing it down to $329.99 — another $100 saving.
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Although there's a $100 discount on the watch itself, this Best Buy deal has an impressive two whole years' worth of wireless data, from Google Fi Wireless. It powers messaging, navigation and music without your phone at no extra cost. Amazing!
45mm version + 2 years' LTE: was
$529.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy
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Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm, with a great-looking design and personal AI assistant. A lot cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, with no deal on at the moment, and very similar in featureset and design.
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The 44mm model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is also seeing a $100 price cut, in two different color options. We called the redesign 'a triumph' in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 review.
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Save a massive $195 on last year's Samsung Galaxy Ultra in Titanium Silver. It's a beast of a watch, with the AI-powered Now Bar to keep you updated throughout your day, as well as all the navigation and fitness smarts you could want from an Ultra watch.
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Save $100 on the older Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, which still offers a 1 year manufacturer warranty, wellness tips, sleep tracking, and your daily energy score.
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Amazfit deals
Already a great discount fitness tracker, you can save another $10 on the Amazfit Bip 6, which has up to 14 days of battery life, a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, and works with the Zepp app.
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Save 18% on the Amazfit Active 3, with AMOLED Sapphire glass, built-in GPS tracking, and a more classic-looking design that maintains modern sensibilities.
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The Amazfit Balance 2 has a 27% discount at Amazon, matching its lowest price ever price. Ideal for everything from running to golf (with 40,000 pre-loaded courses), it has a whopping 21-day battery life.
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The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is the manufacturer's rugged smartwatch, and offers a titanium case and pinpoint navigation for turn-by-turn directions and auto re-routing.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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