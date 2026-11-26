There are often plenty of Black Friday deals on gaming kit, especially for PS5 accessories, but none of that matters at all if you don't know what to buy. Don't fret: that's where we come in.

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When you browse online for PS5 accessories, there are usually two kinds of tech that come up: controllers and headsets. There are hundreds of both of these, and so it's hard to decide what to buy.

And what about the world beyond controllers or headsets? These aren't given as much love, even from Sony's own website or big retailers, but there are still a few useful pieces of kit that certain users might find handy. I'm talking things like storage expansions, racing wheels and on-the-go options.

If a lightbulb has just gone off above your head, and you've found some inspiration: cool it, you haven't even gotten to the quiz yet! To help you decide which direction to take your research, I've prepared a short quiz that should point you towards a certain item. Each of these picks comes from a TechRadar buying guide, rated either as the top pick or our favorite budget alternative (with some exceptions, for products in guides that aren't structured in our typical formatting).

Five simple questions is all that stands between you, and a renewed Black Friday hunt:

Today's best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals in the US

Save 28% ($20.99) Sony PS5 DualSense controller (White): was $74.99 now $54 at Walmart Get the PS5 DualSense controller at Walmart for just $54 for the white colored variant — other colorways are available using this same link too, so take a look at which you'd prefer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($100) Turtle Beach Stealth Pro 2: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy One of the best gaming headsets of the year just got a huge deal at BestBuy. Slash one hundred bucks off the Stealth Pro 2 and you've got one of the best value PS5 gaming headsets. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($40) Crucial P310 SSD w/ heatsink - 1TB: was $224.99 now $184.99 at Best Buy Any PS5 storage deal is worth considering the RAM crisis we're in, so if you're looking for one of the lowest prices for a PS5 SSD with a heatsink, then this Crucial one is decent value in the grand context of RAM-ageddon. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday PS5 accessory deals in the UK

Save 25% (£50) DualSense Edge: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon If you want an extra edge in competitive online play, or just another way to customize and maximize your preferences for controls, the DualSense Edge is a fantastic high-end gamepad. And at this price, it's a great deal too for UK shoppers. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% (£35) Playstation Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: was £154.99 now £119.99 at Amazon These earbuds are right up there with some of TechRadar's favorite gaming buds money can buy right now and are perfect if you want some planar magnetic audio for PS5 or PlayStation Portal. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK