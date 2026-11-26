Black Friday Xbox Series X deals might look slightly different from what we're used to this year. As consoles stay very expensive, and the RAM crisis seemingly means (or at least contributes to) a lack of discounts entirely on hardware, we'll have to get creative.

But that's not to dismiss things entirely! There are loads of great discounts and deals on all things Xbox Series X or S in terms of games and peripherals, from this year's blockbusters to fabulous audio and controller upgrades.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

As a result, saving money on those kinds of Black Friday Xbox Series X deals is the best play this year. And I'm here to help: I've been doing this for years now and so know a thing or two about the best peripherals for consoles, and what makes them good value for money. You'll find a bunch of quick links to get you going, as well as my handpicked top selections right here to peruse.

Today's best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in the US

Save 33% ($50) Thrustmaster eSwap S Pro : was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This is the sister model of one of my favorite Xbox controllers of all time and is a brilliant choice for an Xbox gamer who is looking for something more from a pad. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($50) Razer BlackShark V3 (Xbox): was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Razer BlackShark V3 is a fantastic headset that received a full five stars from us this year. For anyone looking to upgrade their audio for less during deals season, this is simply brilliant value for money. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($10) Control Resonant: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Not the biggest discount in dollars we'll ever see on games this Black Friday, but this is a fantastic and welcome price cut for a game of the year contender, not too long after release. Nice. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in the UK

Save 19% (£33.80) ASUS ROG Raikiri II controller: was £174.99 now £141.19 at Amazon This is a fantastic price on Asus' brilliant Xbox controller, which we are huge fans of here. The speed and prowess of this Xbox pad will help you gain an edge in online play, and the customisation options will mean you can shape your controls with immense flexibility. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% (£50) SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was £129.99 now £79.99 at Amazon This is the lowest-ever price on a fantastic, world-beating mid-range headset from SteelSeries that's perfect for Xbox console players. It's versatile, can be augmented with the companion app, has great battery life, and is very comfortable. Wild value for money at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£80.99) Samsung T9 Portable SSD — 1TB: was £238.99 now £158 at Amazon This....looks like an OK deal on some storage? Weirdly, anyway. As far as I can tell, in the grand context of things, of course, this external drive has only flashed cheaper once this year since February. If you're in dire need of storage space for GTA 6, then this is not a bad option right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% (£9) 007 First Light: was £59.99 now £50.99 at Amazon This is a lowest-ever price for Amazon's exclusive Specialist Edition of 007 First Light, and is a great pick-up this Black Friday. One of the games of the year, and you'll save a tidy sum. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK