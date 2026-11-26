Sony and Black Friday are a match made in heaven. The company's over-ears are among the most popular in the known world — and with good reason: they're excellent. That's why, for me, the pick of the bunch in the US is the WH-1000XM6, which can be yours for just $348 (was $459.99) at Amazon.

In the UK, however, I'm going for the new Sony WH-1000XM4C (iconic looks; new innards), which are now just £161 at Amazon (was £219.99). Given that Sony only unveiled them in September, I'm struggling to understand the discount — but that doesn't mean I don't love it!



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

If you came here for another set of Sony cans, buds, or even a new soundbar, keep scrolling for the best deals live now where you are. Stay safe online and enjoy, folks!

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Today's best Sony deals in the US

Save 25% ($81.99) Sony WF-1000XM6: was $329.99 now $248 at Amazon Sony's most recent premium earbuds have seen a solid 25% discount. In our Sony WF-1000XM6 review, we said they felt like cheaper audiophile-adjacent wireless buds, and this discount makes them even more tempting for people who want expansive sound at a low cost. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($111.99) Sony Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $348 at Amazon They're class leaders for a reason, folks. These flagship Sonys really are the best that the Japanese brand can offer: think supreme comfort, big cosy ear cups, and a cocoon of silence with ANC. Oh, and a whopping $112 off! Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($78.01) Sony WH-1000XM5: was $248 now $169.99 at Amazon Sony's previous-gen flagship headphones are down to an incredible low price, and they're all too easy to recommend. Although the Amazon listing puts their MSRP at $198, they launched at $399, so I've gone with their most recent discounted price as a guide. Anyway, with energetic, bass-heavy sound, a classy design, and excellent ANC, they're an absolute steal at under $170, as long as this 'Midnight Blue' colorway suits (and it's a handsome shade, no?). Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($101.99) Sony Sony PS-LX5BT : was $499.99 now $398 at Amazon Despite the big shoes it needed to fill, this 2026 deck fills them beautifully. It's the upgrade to the highly popular 2019 Sony PS-LX310BT (and slightly pricier, slightly better sibling to the PS-LX3BT also in this roundup), so I was initially worried it wouldn't be a winner. I'm happy to admit when I was wrong — it's a great deck with Bluetooth and a phono stage onboard, if you want to stream vinyl to your wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers. And owing to that January 2026 release, it's never been this cheap. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($101.99) Sony 1000X The Collexion: was $649.99 now $548 at Amazon With impeccable, immersive audio, an excellent standard of build, and a seemingly endless suite of features, the Sony 1000X The Collexion are a fantastic set of over-ear headphones in a highly competitive market. I was hesitant to recommend them regularly in the past due to their steep asking price, but with this deal, I think they're well worth snapping up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% ($31.99) Sony WH-CH530 : was $69.99 now $38 at Amazon An immense (and immensely exciting) deal! These on-ear headphones only arrived in September 2026, but they promptly received a glowing 4.5-star review from my colleague Harry Padoan. He says these new Sony cans "sound superb for the price and the level of comfort genuinely surprised" him — which is all the more reason for this massive 46% saving to genuinely surprise me! There are some fun colorways to choose from, too. The only thing you can't have here is ANC, but if you're someone who finds that surplus to requirements, you may have found your ideal headphones deal here. Another Sony scorcher of a deal? Yes please! Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($100) Sony WH-1000XM4C: was $298 now $198 at Amazon Already, Sony, are you sure? Well, if you insist! This updated version of the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 has only been on the market for two months — we haven't even reviewed them yet — but they're already $100 off. That's a third off the beloved XM4s, plus their more modern trappings. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($151.99) Sony ULT Tower 5: was $449.99 now $298 at Amazon The Sony ULT Tower 5 already felt too good to be true at its launch price, so it's safe to say our minds were boggled when we spotted this 2026-issued model at 34% off. We rated this speaker five stars in our glowing review, highlighting its regimented deep bass, top-class connectivity options, and striking design — all of which come at an ultra-tempting low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% ($25.99) Sony WF-C510: was $69.99 now $44 at Amazon I sang these buds' praises in my Sony WF-C510 review, and two years on, they're still some of the best budget buds to buy. This isn't the cheapest we've ever seen them, but only by $6, and I'd still leap on these if I needed an affordable pair of buds. Honestly, if you want sub-$50 buds, they're the ones to buy. Stop reading and click the link. Go for it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($160) Sony Sony PS-LX3BT: was $398 now $238 at Amazon Two things on this — one good, one less so. First, it's a 40% saving (good!) on a deck that only arrived in January 2026. But second, it only got three stars under intense review at this publication. I'm noting it here because the saving is so good (and that's part of my job), but if you want my expert opinion, go for the PS-LX5BT (discounted to $398) if you possibly can. Why? While it all works, the build quality in this model specifically is perhaps even cheaper than the discounted price suggests… Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Sony deals in the UK

Save 20% (£51.01) Sony WF-1000XM6: was £249 now £197.99 at Amazon While the percentage discount here isn't fantastic, it's still welcome since it brings Sony's premium earbuds below the £200 mark. Our Sony WF-1000XM6 review sang their praises, and more importantly, there aren't that many premium earbuds that have seen Black Friday discounts compared to budget ones. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (£80) Sony WH-1000XM5: was £279 now £199 at Amazon They may not be Sony's newest flagship model, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 still have an awful lot to offer, with amazing ANC, exciting and punchy audio, an attractive look, and no end of features to play around with in Sony's Sound Connect app. At less than £200, they are an unbeatable value-for-money option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% (£120) Sony 1000X The Collexion: was £549 now £429 at Amazon I love the expansive sound signature of the Sony 1000X The Collexion, as well as their incredibly comfortable fit, luxurious looks, and gigantic feature set. Now, you can net a massive £120 off Sony's most premium wireless headphones ever, making them a must-buy for anyone who wants the ultimate blend of premium sound and design. This is the cheapest they've ever been by some margin, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (£117) Sony PS-LX5BT: was £399 now £282 at Amazon It had big shoes to fill, this deck — and the good news is, it fills them beautifully. As the upgrade to the very popular 2019 Sony PS-LX310BT (and slightly pricier, slightly better sibling to the PS-LX3BT, which I wouldn't look to when this model is on sale), I was worried it wouldn't be a winner. I'm happy to report I was emphatically wrong. And owing to its January 2026 release, it's never been this cheap 'til now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% (£18.49) Sony WH-CH530: was £49.99 now £31.50 at Amazon Sony's most recent on-ears are cheap enough that even £18.50 off is a huge saving. It's not just the price, though: in our Sony WH-CH530 review, we praised the comfortable fit and strong Sony sound quality. There's no ANC, but if you don't need it, they're a great pick. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% (£58.89) Sony WF-1000XM4C: was £219.99 now £161.10 at Amazon These are new enough that I'm surprised they've seen any discount, albeit a modest one. Released in September, these are a modernised version of the beloved XM4s, with some new features but the same design people still love. If you want premium cans, they're a solid pick with this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (£100) Sony ULT Tower 5: was £349 now £249 at Amazon This feels too good to be true. The Sony ULT Tower 5 came out very recently, and we already thought it was an exceptional value-for-money option, so a £100 discount at this stage is staggering. The ULT Tower 5 offers outstanding audio with powerful deep bass, has customizable lighting, and offers impeccable versatility through its broad connectivity options. If you need a party speaker, this is the model to buy. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Sony HT-S2000 soundbar: was £399 now £269 at Amazon Sony's slim 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar is another winner for the megabrand. In our review, we said it was a serious Sonos Beam alternative that punches way beyond its size, and this Black Friday soundbar deal makes it an even better buy. Sony sound, DTS:X and Dolby Atmos for under £270? That sounds pretty good to us. Read more Read less ▼

Sony Sony HT-SF150 2ch Soundbar for TV With Bluetooth: was £119 now £82 at Amazon We love the Sony HT-SF150 because it's a typically solid Sony product: it sounds great, it looks good, and you can have it in any colour you like, as long as it's black. At this price, it's fantastic value for money and a fantastic audio upgrade for smaller TVs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% (£24.99) Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £30 at Amazon I still echo what I said in my Sony WF-C510 review: they're the budget buds worth buying, and now they're cheaper than a pint in the average London pub? If you've been scouring the deals for the cheapest buds possible, you've found them. Read more Read less ▼

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More Black Friday deals in the UK

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