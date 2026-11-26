Lenovo report finds frontline technology is often struggling to fulfil promise

Workers have encountered issues with outages, batteries and screens

Report calls for tougher and more resilient technology

Frontline workers are losing up to two working hours a week due to tablet or touchscreen failures, new research from Lenovo has claimed.

A survey of 1,000 UK workers in frontline industries such as energy, logistics, manufacturing, retail, construction and transportation found that technology issues were a major concern for many, particularly those working in demanding conditions and extreme weather.

Across 50 working weeks, the delays would add up to 92 hours a year — more than two standard working weeks.

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Tablet says no

The survey suggests frontline technology faces demands that go beyond those of a typical office - as nearly six in 10 respondents said they regularly work long shifts, while 57% work on the move and 52% need devices with extended battery life.

Device problems were common among those surveyed, with nearly half (44%) saying they had experienced batteries running out, 32% had struggled to use screens while wearing gloves, and 28% had difficulty using screens in the rain.

The effects also extended beyond simply lost time, as among respondents whose tablet or touchscreen device had failed or malfunctioned, 44% said it had delayed them completing tasks in the past 12 months, while 31% had been prevented from finishing a task altogether. In the same group, 41% reported an impact on customers or members of the public, and 34% said production or operations had been affected.

Workers also expressed concern about the conditions ahead, with almost two-thirds (64%) said more frequent or extreme weather could make it harder to do their jobs effectively - which rose to 77% among construction workers and 76% in energy.

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The report raises questions about how devices are assessed before purchase, as two-thirds of those surveyed said technology described as durable or rugged had still struggled in their working conditions. Meanwhile, 82% said a device’s suitability for frontline work can only truly be judged in real-world conditions, and 80% believe frontline workers should have more input into technology decisions.

"Technology is the backbone of frontline operations, and when it fails, the consequences extend far beyond a broken device, disrupting productivity, delaying customers and adding pressure to workers," noted Ashley Rolfe, Chief Technologist at Lenovo UK&I.

"Our research shows that even supposedly rugged devices don't always live up to expectations, highlighting the need for technology that's proven in the toughest real-world conditions, not just in a laboratory."

"Because ultimately, the best technology is the technology you don't have to think about – it simply works, letting people get on with the job."

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