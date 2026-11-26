AI tools can save employees hours each week without delivering a clear financial return. Teams may be working faster, but unless the business decides how to use that additional capacity, the benefit may never extend beyond individual workloads.

Our research found 80% of UK finance leaders cite AI investment as important to achieving their organization's goals, so it’s no surprise that 92% of CFOs feel under pressure to demonstrate ROI from those investments. Measuring AI use is one thing, but establishing what needs to change for it to deliver business value is harder.

Brandon Till Social Links Navigation Head of Business Solutions at Soldo.

Many finance leaders are still relying on a cost-management playbook focused on controlling spend and assessing benefits after implementation. AI highlights the limitations of that approach. Spending can be dispersed across departments, consumption-based costs fluctuate, and the benefits depend on how teams adapt their work.

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CFOs therefore need to work with the wider business to rethink how AI spending is approved, tracked and evaluated, while equipping finance teams to support those decisions. Crucially, the strategy for realizing value needs to be in place before spending starts.

The old cost-management playbook needs an overhaul

The first step is gaining a clear, centralized view of AI spend. Spending spread across departments, suppliers and tools purchased independently by employees, makes it nearly impossible to establish total investment or spot duplication.

Relying on month-end reporting compounds the problem. If costs increase unexpectedly as usage grows, overspending may only become visible once the money has left the business. A real-time view of spending helps finance teams respond before costs escalate further.

But visibility alone isn't enough. CFOs also need clear approval processes, spending limits and accountability for AI purchases. These boundaries enable employees to experiment responsibly while giving finance oversight of what the business is funding.

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Each investment must also be connected to a defined business objective, accountable owner and expected outcome. If a customer service team wants to introduce an AI agent to handle routine enquiries, finance should assess the deployment and ongoing costs alongside the intended benefit. Is the goal to reduce response times or free up employees for more complex customer interactions?

The business case must then explain how that improvement will translate into value. Will the time released enable employees to handle growing demand without additional recruitment? Who will make sure that change happens? Time saved is a useful measure, but it doesn’t establish the return on its own.

Success measures should reflect each use case, whether its purpose is lowering costs, improving decisions or supporting growth. The assessment should also include integration, training and ongoing oversight. This gives CFOs a stronger basis for comparing investments and directing funds towards those most likely to deliver value.

Finance teams need capacity before AI can create it

Finance teams often need additional capacity before AI can help create it. Implementation, integration, training and oversight can increase workloads before efficiencies materialize.

CFOs need to plan for this upfront demand rather than assume immediate time or cost savings. Asking the same people to maintain existing reporting, implement new tools and assess AI investment across the business without changing their workload risks stalling adoption.

This calls for a rethink of responsibilities and where teams spend their time. CFOs should identify which tasks can be simplified or redistributed, who will lead implementation and how much time needs to be protected for training and evaluation. A phased rollout may be more realistic than trying to introduce several tools at once.

Teams will also need to strengthen their data literacy and AI oversight skills, alongside the human judgement to interpret AI-generated insights and challenge investment decisions. Building that capacity equips finance to guide adoption across the business, rather than simply assess its impact after the fact.

AI strategy needs finance involved from the outset

AI cannot be treated solely as a technology decision, with finance brought in after tools have been purchased to determine whether they deliver value.

Department heads can identify the business problem, technology teams can assess feasibility, integration and security, and finance can challenge the business case and establish realistic budgets.

This collaboration should also shape how AI initiatives are managed even once they are up and running. Department heads should remain accountable for delivering the expected outcomes, with regular reviews informing which initiatives deserve further funding, need adapting or should be discontinued.

This gives finance an active role in directing investment towards business value, while applying the same discipline to its own adoption of AI.

From experimentation to sustainable returns

Buying more tools will not turn AI’s potential into a return. That requires a plan for changing how people work, the resources to make it happen and clear accountability for the outcome.

CFOs need to look beyond just time savings and performance improvements and explore what they do with those improvements, how much they’ll cost to achieve and how they’ll know whether the investment has paid off. Finance leaders who establish those answers before committing funds will put the business in a stronger position to turn experimentation into sustainable returns.

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