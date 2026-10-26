Why human judgement still matters in AI-powered finance

AI has moved from pilot projects to the core of the finance function. Deloitte’s CFO Signals shows that close to 93% of CFOs now use AI across key operations, a dramatic shift from the tentative experimentation of just two years ago. The pace of adoption is undeniable but the organizations making the most meaningful progress won’t be the ones automating for the sake of it, they’re being deliberate in their choices.

Quentin Vigneau Social Links Navigation Chief Product Officer at Spendesk.

Finance is full of tasks that look automatable but rely on context the data doesn’t capture. A spike in supplier costs might resemble a contract issue until you know it reflects a strategic shift agreed in a leadership meeting.

A variance might look like a warning sign until you understand it’s tied to a planned operational change. AI can highlight anomalies, but it cannot intuit the organizational nuance behind them. That gap between what the data shows and what the business knows is where trust can break down.

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Finance teams need to know not only that AI can identify an issue, but when they can trust its interpretation and when human judgement needs to step in. This will be central to the next phase of AI adoption.

AI isn’t replacing judgement, it’s relocating it

I should be clear, the shift happening in finance isn’t about completely removing human judgement from the process, but slightly shifting where that judgement is used. Rather than having people spend their time checking every transaction or working through every variance, more of that initial analysis can be handled by AI, leaving finance teams to set the parameters, decide what needs attention and step in when something doesn’t quite fit.

That change is already reflected in how CFOs are using the technology. FTI Consulting’s Global CFO Survey found that nearly 70% of CFOs now rely on AI-driven insight alongside experience-based judgement rather than in place of it. So this is already a process that’s happening. In practice, judgement is still very much part of the role, but it is being applied further up the process, where the bigger decisions are made.

Trust shouldn’t be an afterthought

As we allow AI to take on more responsibility in finance, the question is no longer whether it can complete a task but whether finance teams are truly comfortable relying on the result.

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That matters when dealing with sensitive data and decisions where a small error can have real financial or regulatory consequences. An AI tool that drafts a report is one thing. An agent that recommends a supplier, flags unusual spending or takes action on a payment is another.

Trust needs to be built into how these systems work, rather than added later through a policy document or training session. Finance teams need enough visibility into how an output was reached to challenge it when necessary, alongside clear boundaries around what an AI system can do independently and when it should hand a decision back to the team.

The model isn’t the bottleneck, the data environment is

The biggest obstacle to AI in finance is rarely the model. It’s the data underneath it. Finance teams have spent years stitching together information from accounting systems, expense platforms, procurement tools and spreadsheets. If those systems contain duplicate suppliers, inconsistent coding or outdated information, AI won’t fix the problem, it will simply accelerate the consequences.

Data quality needs to come before more ambitious AI projects. Clean, consistent and accessible financial data gives AI something reliable to work with. Fragmented data makes even sophisticated systems harder to trust. Much of the most important AI work happens before deployment: connecting systems, cleaning data and establishing a single, accurate view of financial information.

Once that foundation is in place, AI can do more than automate administration. It can help identify anomalies, understand spending patterns and give finance teams better information when decisions need to be made.

The real value sits in the unglamorous work: speeding up invoice processing, tightening expense categorization, spotting spend anomalies early or making planning data easier to surface. Starting with focused, practical use cases lets teams see how AI behaves in their own environment, where it genuinely helps, and what needs to change before expanding its role.

It’s a more realistic route than trying to transform the entire finance function at once. The organizations making progress are solving specific problems well, then scaling once they know the system works in the messy reality of their own data and workflows.

The finance team becomes more strategic

The real opportunity with AI is not to create a finance function that does less. It is to create one that spends less time on administration and more time on decisions that matter.

As AI takes on repetitive work, finance teams can focus more on analyzing the business, identifying risks and opportunities, and challenging assumptions. Instead of waiting for month-end to understand what happened, they can move towards more continuous analysis and decision-making.

AI does not remove the need for financial expertise. It makes that expertise more valuable, because people still need to decide what questions to ask, whether an answer makes sense and what action should follow.

The goal isn’t to automate everything

AI adoption in finance shouldn’t be measured by how many processes can be handed to an agent, but by whether teams can make better decisions with less administrative effort.

The key for CFO’s is knowing where AI can act independently, where it should make a recommendation and where human judgement is still needed. The finance teams that get this balance right will move beyond AI experimentation and turn it into genuine gains.

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