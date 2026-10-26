The kit adapts Apple's 2019 Mac Pro case for standard PC parts

Buyers must source the motherboard, processor, graphics card, memory, and power supply

The original fans and front controls can remain in service

An enthusiast is seeking crowdfunding support for a conversion system that would let owners reuse Apple's 2019 Mac Pro enclosure with conventional desktop PC components.

The proposed kit accommodates standard motherboards, power supplies and graphics cards while retaining the aluminium chassis, original cooling fans and front controls.

However, the campaign on Kickstarter has attracted just $7 from one backer against its $10,686 funding goal, with 28 days remaining.

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Replacing Apple's internal hardware without sacrificing its design

Known as the Cheesegrater because of its perforated aluminium exterior, the Mac Pro 7,1 has a case that owners can reuse for a new PC

The kit replaces Apple's original internal hardware with parts that allow users to install standard PC components inside the existing case. It supports ATX motherboards, standard power supplies, and graphics cards up to 308 mm long and 140 mm tall.

Users can install air coolers up to 140 mm tall or liquid cooling systems with radiators up to 240 mm long.

The kit also provides space for two SATA storage drives, each measuring 2.5 or 3.5 inches, and is designed to retain Apple's three original front fans through three custom adapter circuit boards and associated wiring.

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A dedicated interface also connects the original power button, indicator light, and two USB-C ports supporting USB 3.1 Gen 1.

The planned package includes a motherboard and power supply mounting plate, two drive sleds, two drive cables, custom circuit boards, fasteners, and an internal power cable.

It will also include a bracket for the motherboard's rear connections and expansion slots, while an optional processor cooling cover costs extra.

$500 kit needs experienced builders

The conversion kit is expected to cost around $500, but buyers must pay separately for the Mac Pro case and the PC components installed inside it.

These include the motherboard, processor, graphics card, memory, power supply, storage drives and cooling system, which could raise the total cost considerably.

The kit is designed to retain the Mac Pro's original three front fans, power button, indicator light and two USB-C ports.

Special adapters help connect the original fans, while another electronic component keeps the front controls and ports working with the replacement PC hardware.

Installing the kit requires removing the Mac Pro's original internal components, fitting the replacement parts and connecting wires.

The installation can only be done properly by experienced PC builders, though the kit includes a guide for fitting the new components into the Mac Pro case.

After conversion, the original chassis remains the same, allowing owners to reverse the conversion if they later want to reinstall Apple's hardware.

However, buyers must check their graphics card's dimensions, available cooling space, and compatibility with the motherboard before purchasing the kit.

Disclaimer: We do not recommend or endorse any crowdfunding project. All crowdfunding campaigns carry inherent risks, including the possibility of delays, changes, or non-delivery of products. Potential backers should carefully evaluate the details and proceed at their own discretion.

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