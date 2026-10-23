The loyalty illusion: Why happy customers are shopping around

Ask most technology leaders anecdotally how their customer relationships are doing, and the answer sounds solid. Renewal rates hold up, and people are continuing to invest in tech to stay competitive. However, there’s a danger in getting too comfortable.

Recent research among UK IT decision-makers found that while the large majority rate their vendor relationships positively overall, almost half say slow response times are a persistent frustration, and 40% flag integration issues without a proper fix.

Leaders who only track the headline number miss the friction clearly sitting beneath it. This matters for two reasons: how customers find technology providers has changed, and so has what they need from them.

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AI is reshaping discovery

Many consumers now use AI when making a purchase. A simple search of ‘best budget sofas’ will generate a list of pros and cons from Google’s Gemini. Whether it's a reseller weighing up a new supplier or an enterprise buyer choosing between platforms, the same is largely true for tech buyers. Somewhere between deciding they have a problem and picking up the phone, they stop and ask an AI tool what it thinks.

Forrester's State of Business Buying report recently found that AI tools are the single most meaningful source of information buyers use, ahead of vendor websites, sales reps and product experts combined. Gartner's research backs this up, finding that 45% of B2B buyers used generative AI during a recent purchase, mainly to gather information on vendors and products before any human contact. AI is the first step.

People still want a conversation before they sign anything, but if your reputation isn't holding up in the places AI tools are reading, you don't get considered for the conversation at all.

What tech firms can sometimes forget is that AI discovery matters to both current and prospective customers. It only takes a quick search from a so-called ‘happy’ customer to see a competitor's name where yours should be and start wondering whether their loyalty is misplaced.

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To show up in the answers AI tools give, tech companies need quality owned channels like website copy, blogs and case studies, alongside third-party endorsements from reviews, press coverage, forum threads and comparison sites. AI often gives as much credit to what other people have said about a business as to what it says about itself. Marketing efforts need to be multi-channel and shaped around the specific questions a buyer is asking.

With GEO (generative engine optimization) still so new, the rules are shifting fast. Tech providers must know what’s being said about their brand in the places that matter, and keep closing the gap between that and what buyers need to hear.

Complexity is the real retention risk

Picture a UCaaS provider that's worked with a mid-sized accountancy firm since the pandemic, keeping partners and clients connected through voice, video and messaging as the firm went hybrid.

The provider does discovery well: strong owned content, credible reviews, regular mentions in the trade press, the kind of presence that shows up when an AI tool is asked to compare providers. Over the years, it's added feature after feature to the platform, each one an improvement on paper. Then, with no real warning, the firm gives notice.

The reason is rarely one dramatic failure. The firm grew, added a second office, and needed its comms platform to integrate with the existing practice management software. Instead, every new feature meant another login, another dashboard, another thing for a firm with no in-house IT team to configure.

Nobody at the provider connected this to billable hours, client responsiveness, compliance – outcomes the firm cares about. The technology hadn't got worse, but the firm was overwhelmed and felt its provider didn’t understand the business behind the invoice.

The accountancy firm's problem was never about willingness. It had no in-house IT team, and each new feature landed on the same handful of people already juggling billing, compliance and client work, which is typical for SMEs.

The Government’s 2026 skills assessment found that the skills needed for digital roles are changing 66% faster than in most other jobs, while smaller businesses have disproportionately less access to the training needed to keep pace. Firms are finding it hard to keep up, which is exactly why the burden of translating new technology falls to whoever supplies it.

Customers value providers who act as strategic advisors, simplify integration and focus on real business outcomes. In practice, that means:

Treating integration as an ongoing part of the relationship, not a box ticked during onboarding.

Translating new capability into the numbers a customer already tracks.

Flagging complexity early, while there's still time to plan around it.

The winning supplier is the one who takes work off a stretched customer's plate. Get that right, and skills shortages become the reason a customer needs you more. Get it wrong, and the accountancy firm's story repeats: a customer who looked comfortable, right up until the moment they weren't.

Never get too comfortable

The suppliers who hold onto customers over the next few years won't be the ones with the most features. They'll be the ones who show up accurately wherever a buyer is looking, and who make the day-to-day easier for a customer that has less capacity than they used to.

That means auditing what AI tools already say about the brand, treating integration as ongoing work and checking in on the customers who look most settled, since they're often the ones closest to leaving.

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