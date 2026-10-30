The accountability gap behind one of AI's biggest risks

I was trying to buy something online and I did what most people do now: I let an AI overview point me to it. It sent me straight to a product page, confidently. And guess what happened when I clicked it? The product was sold out.

It happened again a few weeks later, a different item, this time discontinued. And the more I thought about it, the more it bothered me, not because the AI was wrong, exactly, but because of why it was wrong. Somewhere, a company had a page that hadn't been updated and an AI system had no way of knowing that. It just read what was there and repeated it confidently, to me.

That's a small, annoying version of a much bigger problem companies are about to run into everywhere.

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Most companies have spent the last decade getting serious about data. There's a data warehouse, a Chief Data Officer, a governance committee that meets monthly, and dashboards running the quarterly business review. On paper, the discipline is all in place.

Nobody applies that same discipline to the information the business actually runs on. A policy gets updated in one system and quietly stays wrong in three others. Someone leaves, and the page they updated quarterly just stops getting maintained. A product goes out of stock, or gets discontinued, and the page stays live and indexed for months. None of this looks like negligence. It looks like a normal Tuesday.

It used to be fine, because people compensated for it. A salesperson knew the pricing page was stale and quoted the real number anyway. A new hire figured out within a month which internal wiki page to actually trust. But it is becoming evident that the workaround only worked because a human was in the loop, reading the room, catching the gap before it reached someone who mattered.

AI doesn't have a loop to be in. It doesn't know the product's sold out unless something tells it directly. It doesn't pick up on the office joke that nobody's touched that page since last spring. All of that context lived in people's heads, not in the document, and a model can only read the document.

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So the gap doesn't get quietly caught anymore. It gets published straight to the customer.

Where the accountability actually breaks down

Ask a CEO who owns the company's information and you'll get an org chart back. Marketing owns the website. Product owns the specs. Legal owns policy language. And if the company operates in more than one region, each one has probably built its own version of everything above.

Every team is doing its job, but collectively, the company ends up saying five different things about itself. For a long time, that only mattered if a human happened to stumble across the contradiction. Now an AI system finds it for you, instantly, and hands it to a customer as a fact.

A recent consumer survey found that nearly half of shoppers double-check an AI answer before acting on it, and when what they find contradicts it, the business loses a customer it technically just showed up for. That's exactly what happened to me that I noted earlier. The AI didn't lie. It just repeated something that was no longer true, confidently enough that I believed it until I clicked through.

That's the real issue. Information ownership rarely breaks down at the point something gets published. It breaks down after. The person who wrote a page isn't usually the person who finds out, months later, that it's gone stale. Publishing has an owner, but that information staying correct usually doesn't.

A few questions worth asking

If your company sells any product online, or publishes anything customers rely on, it's worth thinking who actually owns catching it when this information goes stale, not just publishing it in the first place.

And it's worth checking, directly, what an AI system currently says about your company or your product to someone who's never talked to you before. Not what you assume it says, but what it actually says that could affect your business.

Nobody planned for AI to be the thing that exposes every quiet inconsistency a company has been living with for years. But that's exactly what it's doing and companies need to take action. The ones that will get ahead of it aren't the ones with the fanciest AI strategy, but the ones who decide who's responsible for making sure what's out there is still true.

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