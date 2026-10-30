7 new movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more this weekend (October 30)
Netflix's Matthew Perry documentary and the latest Minions film lead this week's round-up
Happy Halloween to all who celebrate the spookiest time of the year. And, whether or not you'll be trick and treating this weekend, the world's best streaming services have released some must-see new movies, shows, and documentaries that you can enjoy with our without candy.
There's something for everyone, too. From the latest Minions-starring movie to a Netflix documentary about the late Matthew Perry, I'm confident one of the below recommendations will appeal to you. Enjoy — and don't eat all of your Halloween sweets in one sitting! — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter
The One About Matthew Perry (Netflix)
It's rare for a documentary to headline one of our streaming round-ups. Given the subject matter, though, I suspect few would argue with The One About Matthew Perry doing so.
A docufilm about the much-loved actor best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, it explores the man behind the Hollywood icon. With intimate testimonies from Perry's family and closest friends, The One About... offers a raw, unedited look at a star whose light shone brightly —despite his well-documented battles with drugs and alcohol — before his sudden death in late 2023.
Hopefully, The One About Matthew Perry will be a celebration of his life and legacy, and an inspirational testimony to his candidness and tireless advocacy against substance abuse. — TP
Minions and Monsters (Peacock)
Everyone's favorite, babbling yellow bean-like creatures are back. That's right, the Minions have returned for another standalone feature, this time in Minions & Monsters, which is out now on Peacock.
Set in 1927, it follows James, Ed, Henry, and company as they attempt to make a monster movie of their own amid the Golden Age of Hollywood. Unsurprisingly, things go awry pretty quickly, forcing the titular beings to save the day once more.
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Praised by critics for its love letter-style approach to Old Hollywood, Minions & Monsters didn't perform as well as its predecessors did at the global box office. Is that down to Minions burnout? Who's to say, but you can see if it lives up to the hype by tuning in at home. — TP
The Gilded Age season 4 (HBO Max)
The Gilded Age season 4, which premieres on HBO Max this Sunday, skips ahead six months from last season's finale and sees Bertha Russell's relentless social climbing come under scrutiny.
Previously, Bertha forced her daughter Gladys into a marriage with the Duke of Buckingham to secure her social standing, causing her husband George to leave her, as he was furious with the decision. By season 4, George has completely moved out and now everyone's gossiping about their failed marriage.
Outside of Bertha's dramatic life, season 4 features real historical moments like the dedication of the Statue of Liberty in 1886, so there's a lot for period drama lovers to enjoy. — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer
Apocalypse Z: New World (Prime Video)
Zombie movies are a Halloween staple and Prime Video's got you covered with a new Spanish-language release.
Apocalypse Z: New World is the follow up to Amazon's Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End. You could even have a double bill, if you like.
This time, we follow a new protagonist as he sets out from the refuge of the zombie-free Canary Islands to the mainland (anyone else getting 28 Years Later vibes?) in search of essential supplies. It's a risky decision, and there's danger at every turn. There'll no doubt be thrills in abundance here, and I can't wait to watch it all unfold. — LB
Dexter: Resurrection season 2 (Paramount+)
Dexter Morgan's going through a midlife crisis in Dexter: Resurrection season 2. It's been four years since the show revival's debut outing, and there's a lot for us to catch up on even beyond what Dexter is going through on a personal level.
Indeed, the titular character is caught between two major serial killers, while his son Harrison launches a career as an NYPD homicide rookie. On top of this, expect to see some ghosts from Dexter's past, too.
Will he ever catch a break? It certainly doesn't seem that way, but it's entertaining for all of us Paramount+ viewers, at least. — LB
Nocturne (Apple TV)
Apple has become many people's go-to streamer for top-tier television — and Nocturne is the latest offering to try to add its name to the tech giant's growing list of unmissable shows.
Billed as a gripping crime drama, the Apple TV Original stars Liev Schreiber as Jonah, a soldier-turned-homicide detective who relocates to a small Pennsylvania town alongside his family, including surrogate daughter and FBI agent Saga (Zazie Beetz). However, when they suddenly garner the attention of an imprisoned yet cunning serial killer Jurek (Stephen Graham), a twisty-turny game of cat and mouse ensues.
Episodes 1 and 2 are out now, with the final four releasing weekly up to November 27. — TP
Last One Laughing: Halloween (Prime Video)
Last One Laughing is back with a Halloween special, featuring some of the biggest names in comedy.
Returning contestants Daisy May Cooper and Lou Sanders are joined by Jack Dee, Phil Wang, Reece Shearsmith, Harriet Dyer, and Tom Allen. They're all hoping to be — you guessed it — the last one laughing and win the series. But, it's not easy, and there'll be guest stars and surprises intended to make them lose their composure.
Thankfully, we're allowed to laugh as much as we want. And host Jimmy Carr is likely to be right there with us, given his reactions from the past two seasons. — LB
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As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across.
Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
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