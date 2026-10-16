VisionQuest is 2026's final Marvel show and the last entry in the Wanda/Vision TV trilogy

October 2026 is going a bit too fast for my liking. Indeed, it only feels like yesterday that I was writing this month's first streaming round-up, let alone its third and latest edition.

But, hey, the weekend is here now, and that means you can settle in front of your TV and watch myriad new movies and shows on the world's best streaming services. Personally, I'll be tuning into the final Marvel TV show of the year on Disney+, but there are plenty of other things to enjoy if you've fallen off the superhero band wagon. So, scroll on to see what's worth catching before Monday comes calling again. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

VisionQuest (Disney+)

Marvel Television’s VisionQuest | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

VisionQuest is the third and final chapter of the Wanda/Vision TV trilogy — and, as I noted in my VisionQuest review, it might just cement this small-screen saga as one of the MCU's very best three-part stories.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Picking up some time after WandaVision ended, the latest Marvel Phase 6 TV series reunites us with Vision who, after regaining his memories in the aforementioned show's finale, has gone into hiding and is suffering an identity crisis. However, he's soon forced to go on the run with Thomas Shepard, a young thief claiming to be one of his twin sons, when nefarious forces come calling to secure Vision's highly advanced tech for themselves.

Episodes 1 and 2 are out now. Want to know when the others will air? Check out my VisionQuest full release schedule piece. — TP

Sacrifice (Netflix)

Sacrifice | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It's not often that a star-studded Netflix movie receives a very limited release on the streaming giant. But, that's the case with this dark comedy action flick, which only dropped in the US and France on launch day, aka October 16.

In it, Marvel icon Chris Evans plays Mike, a movie star experiencing an existential crisis when he's suddenly kidnapped by a group of radicals led by Joan (Anya Taylor-Joy) at a charity gala. Along with two other abductees, Mike soon learns Joan's followers plan to, well, sacrifice the trio in order to prevent the world from ending.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sacrifice was panned by critics prior to release, so temper your expectations for this one accordingly. If it's as bad as it sounds, though, it might be one of those "so bad, it's good" must-see films. — TP

Love of Your Life (Prime Video)

Love of Your Life - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Margaret Qualley leads the cast of this new Prime Video romance movie, where she plays a nurse named Maya who is estranged from her mother.

Maya's life changes when she meets Charlie (played by The Night Agent's Gabriel Basso), and begins to fall in love with him. But the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to ruin everything as Maya becomes overworked, and the virus is quickly spreading.

This raw, emotional movie is a character-driven one as we follow Maya and Charlie as they navigate their lives and romance amid a life-threatening pandemic, something that many of us can sadly relate to. — Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Diplomat season 4 (Netflix)

The Diplomat: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

All eight episodes of The Diplomat season 4 are available on Netflix this weekend, making it the perfect binge watch for fans of political thrillers.

In season 4, the plot centers around a dangerous conspiracy and crumbling relationships among those in power. Things have never been more tense as US President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) and newly appointed Vice President Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) enter a secret alliance to steal a Russian nuclear weapon off the coast of England.

US Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is back, of course, and she's got plenty of work to do. — LB

Tenzing (Apple TV)

Tenzing — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

After last week's terrible movie offering in Matchbox: The Movie, Apple seems to have re-found its footing with its next original film in Tenzing.

Featuring a cast of heavy-hitters including Willem Dafoe and Tom Hiddleston, it tells the tale of Tenzing Norgay (played by Genden Phuntsok). A gifted Himalayan climber, Tenzing led the expedition that resulted in the first successful summiting of Mount Everest, for which Edmund Hillary (played by Hiddleston) went down in the history books for.

Hopefully, Apple TV's dramatization of this historic moment will make us reassess the story behind this perilous yet triumphant achievement, and the forgotten man who helped to make it possible. — TP

The Death of Robin Hood (HBO Max)

The Death of Robin Hood | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24's dark adaptation of the ballad Robin Hood's Death is coming to HBO Max, with Hugh Jackman in the titular role.

The plot of the new movie follows an aged Robin, who is tormented by his past killings as an outlaw whilst living in a self-imposed exile. After he's wounded, he takes refuge in a priory where he befriends an orphaned girl Sister Brigid (Jodie Comer).

Reviews of The Death of Robin Hood were mixed, and it has been described as slow-paced and grim, rather than the action packed Robin Hood tale we've come to expect. But it might just surprise you this weekend. — LB

Crystal Lake (Peacock)

Crystal Lake | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake arrives on Peacock this weekend. With all eight episodes dropping at once, horror fans will want to clear their schedules.

The series follows Pamela Voorhees (Linda Cardellini), and is set eight years before the original movie. After her son Jason drowns at Camp Crystal Lake, we follow the depths of her grief and her growing paranoia, as she becomes the serial killer fans of the franchise are very familiar with.

Welcome to Derry writer Brad Caleb Kane serves as showrunner, too, so this horror prequel looks like it's in very good hands. — LB

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.