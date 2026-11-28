Walmart's Black Friday event ends tomorrow — see the 20 best last chance deals on TVs, appliances, laptops, headphones, ahead of Cyber Monday
This weekend still has plenty of excellent promotions to consider
If you happened to miss Walmart's massive Black Friday event yesterday, don't fret. The retailer's annual sale is actually running through until tomorrow night, and several of the best deals are still available ahead of Cyber Monday.
According to the retailer's front page, the Black Friday event runs from November 23rd to the 29th, so it's probably best to do your shopping sooner rather than later. Walmart will almost certainly hold an additional Cyber Monday sale, but right now, we don't exactly know whether the deals will be better or worse.
• See the Walmart Black Friday event in full
As always, we've been scanning through Walmart to find the best deals here at TechRadar, and you can check out our full list of recommendations just below. Where possible, we've looked for record-low prices on models that we've tested and loved, which includes not just tech, but also appliances. While time may be running out for some of these deals, you can still read our recommendations to make sure your money is well spent this weekend.
Highlights today include the latest Apple iPad, the LG C6 OLED TV, Ninja air fryers, the Google Pixel Watch 5, and much more. Some of these 2026 models are sitting at genuine record-low prices right now, so it's definitely a good time to consider picking up some brand new tech - or even just some holiday essentials.
Walmart Black Friday event - quick links
- Apple: AirPods, iPads & Apple Watch from $89
- Christmas decor: wreaths, trees & outdoor from $15
- Clothing: 40% off sweaters, jeans, & shoes
- Furniture: couches, beds & chairs starting at $49
- Gaming: PS5, Switch & Xbox games from $14
- Holiday gifts: top-selling gifts for the family
- Headphones: Sony and Apple from $29
- Home: coffee makers & air fryers from $35
- Laptops: up to $550 off
- Thanksgiving: decor, food, supplies & more from $1.99
- Toys: up to 40% off Lego, Star Wars & Barbie
- TVs: smart 4K TVs from $148
- Vacuums: robot vacuums from $99
Today's best Black Friday deals at Walmart
Sam's Club Plus and Walmart Plus: now $120/year
You can now get a combined Sam's Club Plus and Walmart Plus membership for just $120 per year. These two excellent services have combined for an even better value this week, including excellent free delivery options, gas savings, and access to exclusive membership deals. This is especially great for existing Sam's Club Plus members, as it will incur no extra cost.
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Apple's base iPad is $70 off at Walmart, bringing the price to $379.99. There's not a lot that's new about it compared to previous generations, but you do get the A16 chip for faster performance, and double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
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Looking for some AirPods? Check out this record-low deal on Apple's newest premium buds at Walmart today. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding.
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We love these inexpensive earbuds! No, they're not the newest buds from Nothing, but they are emphatically our favorites. Think effective ANC, LDAC support (if your Android phone can deliver it) zealous audio quality, great fit in a colorful design and now, a 30% saving! You cannot go wrong here — and if you need further proof, read our five-star review of these cheap and cheerful buds. Highly recommended.
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Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Walmart has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $74.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
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The JLab Go Air Pop Plus are small and incredibly cheap but pack in a lot of key features and surprisingly strong sound for a price of just $10. There’s a long battery life of over eight hours, while the charging case adds an extra 24 hours. On-ear controls are reliable and they sound better than anything else in this price range. If you’re on a tight budget, these are a great buy.
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Our glowing JBL Go 5 review highlights this speaker's much-improved audio, attractive new lighting bars, and stunning feature-set — all of which helped it earn one of our coveted and rare five-star ratings. If you want an ultra-compact, cheap speaker for the shower (it's IP68-rated, which means it's waterproof), the kitchen, or strapping to your backpack and taking a hike, this speaker has you covered — and all for less than $40!
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The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Walmart. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now.
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This $50 discount on the new Apple Watch SE 3 is an excellent deal on what we consider to be the best Apple Watch for most people — and it's a smarter buy while it's on sale for Black Friday.
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You can get the five-star LG C6 at Walmart for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling.
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The TCL QM6K is excellent value for money, delivering high brightness and solid contrast thanks to its mini-LED panel. It's also well equipped for gaming with 4K 144Hz and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Already great bang-for-your-buck at full price, this deal takes the 65-inch model down to $598, amazing value for a mini-LED TV this size.
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Here's a huge discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.
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A solid price cut brings the Icons Bonsai Tree down to under $40 at Walmart. This is a pretty relaxing build, and one you can go back to as the seasons change, swapping green leaves for pink ones. It's really neat and is an awesome set to display.
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This multi-function coffee maker has never been cheaper than it is with this Black Friday deal, down to only $79! It has everything your coffee nook needs, with a Keurig espresso brewer, plus a filter coffee maker with a timer so you can use ground coffee and wake to a freshly-brewed carafe every morning.
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The JBL Flip 7 produces the kind of sound that defies belief. It may be a small, portable Bluetooth speaker, but it serves up outrageously powerful bass, which never comes at the expense of rich mids or crystal-clear highs. Pair that with solid battery life, excellent features, and class-leading waterproofing, and a sub-$100 price-tag almost seems nonsensical.
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You can get the five-star LG C6 at Walmart for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling.
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The Ninja Creami ice cream maker was a best-seller at last year's Black Friday sale, and Walmart has the appliance on sale for $149. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with the touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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