Black Friday may be over, but it's still a great time to upgrade your home office technology - particularly if you're a remote professional or small business.

A docking station is essential for modern remote working, allowing you to connect a host of peripherals and accessories to your device - everything from external monitors to keyboard and mice.

I've reveiewed a whole host of docking stations for TechRadar Pro - here's the best deals I've found for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend.

My top Cyber Monday Docking Station deals

Save $34 TobenONE UDS060: was $99.99 now $65.99 at Amazon The UDS060 is tiny, inexpensive and cleverly different. Four programmable shortcut keys and a rotary dial sit on top, and they store settings on the device. It drives dual independent 4K displays at 60Hz on Windows and offers 100W charging passthrough. For video and photo editing workflows, it is useful. Read my review of this dock here. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Baseus Sapcemate 11-in-1 Dock: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Spacemate looks smart and is nicely engineered. A magnetic base keeps it planted on the desk, while a front display shows which ports are active. A screen lock button adds convenience. It is simple to deploy and suits laptops that only have USB-C ports, which many still do. Read my full review here. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Beelink EX Mate Pro: was $169 now $139 at Amazon Beelink takes a different approach here. Four internal M.2 slots turn the dock into storage as well. The internal power supply charges laptops at 96W without a bulky brick. It comes with a handy soft carry case, offers 80Gbps USB4v2, and even without the deal, it is genuinely excellent value. Read my complete review of this dock here. Read more Read less ▼

Save £46 Ugreen Maxidok 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 5 Docking Station, : was £210.99 now £164.99 at Amazon This is one of the cheapest ways into Thunderbolt 5. The compact aluminium chassis feels solid and runs silently thanks to passive cooling. It charges a laptop at 100W, supports dual 8K at 60Hz on Windows, and includes two Thunderbolt 5 downlinks plus a 140W power supply in the box. Read my full review of this dock here. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% Kensington SD5010T5 TB5 Dock: was $297.99 now $253.29 at Amazon Kensington delivers a tidy Mac mini-sized dock with serious capability. Dual native HDMI 2.1 ports support up to three 4K monitors on Windows. It charges laptops at 140W, adds 2.5GbE and fast SD 4.0 card readers, and feels beautifully built from recycled aluminium. A three-year warranty also adds welcome reassurance. My full review can be read here. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 HyperDrive Next Thunderbolt 5 Dock: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The HyperDrive Next is built to last. It offers three Thunderbolt 5 downlinks, an integrated M.2 slot and 140W laptop charging. Thunderbolt Share lets two computers share files, a keyboard, a mouse and a monitor without a network. It also has a 2.5GbE port and a useful front power button. Read more about this dock here. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Caldigit TS4 Thunderbolt Dock: was $379.99 now $329.99 at Amazon The TS4 exudes quality. Eighteen ports cover almost every need, including DisplayPort and 2.5GbE networking. It charges laptops at 98W, so demanding machines stay powered while working. The compact, beautifully engineered aluminium build can stand or lie flat, and compatibility is excellent across Thunderbolt, USB4, USB-C, Macs and Chromebooks. Read my full review here. Read more Read less ▼

Save $180 Ugreen Maxidok 17-in-1: was $499.99 now $319.99 at Amazon This is the flagship, and it delivers. A full 120Gbps Thunderbolt 5 host, 140W laptop charging and a 240W supply leave power to spare. Seventeen ports include an M.2 slot, DisplayPort 2.1 and fast SD 4.0 readers. It looks stylish, runs quietly, and is also the cheapest flagship option available among the better-known brands. Read more about this dock here. Read more Read less ▼

Our first three choices cover those solutions that work with USB-C, and as such, they’re not especially expensive. The cheapest is the unusual TobenONE UDS060, an incredibly simple eleven-port dock that doubles as a dial controller. That’s the same number of ports as the Baseus Spacemate 11-in-1 Dock, but the extra expense does at least buy you a power supply on the Baseus, which was missing on the TobenONE UDS060.

The jump to the Beelink EX Mate Pro is significant, even when you get a great deal, but this dock has four M.2 slots inside and can output 96W for charging. And, critically, it can use USB4 with 80Gbps connections if you have that port. That makes it worth the extra outlay, and the deal makes this a bargain for USB4 laptop owners.

I have two Ugreen docks in this collection, and the Maxidok 10-in-1 is the first, and it's gorgeously made and perfect for anyone with a recent MacBook that supports Thunderbolt 5. What’s great about this dock is that, with a modest number of ports and the massive bandwidth of Thunderbolt 5, most devices will get all the bandwidth they need. However, it needs USB4v2 or Thunderbolt 5 ports, and the link cable is integrated.

Kensington makes some excellent docks, so it was important to include one you can get at a reasonable price in the deals. The Kensington SD5010T5 TB5 Dock is sized to work nicely with a Mac Mini, although the 140W of charging power is irrelevant to that device. The only reason you might pick our next choice and not this one is that it only has a single Thunderbolt downlink port. But it does support up to three monitors.

Another more flexible Thunderbolt 5 choice is the HyperDrive Next Thunderbolt 5 Dock, as it has an integrated M.2 slot, and it can deliver up to 140W of charging power. You need Thunderbolt 5 to get the most out of it, though it will work with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4 and even USB-C. When I first reviewed this equipment, it cost more than $600, so the deal price is a dramatic drop.

The final two docks are personal favourites, and I’ve used both extensively.

If you don’t have Thunderbolt 5 and don’t expect that to change, the Caldigit TS4 Thunderbolt Dock is a brilliant choice for USB and Thunderbolt 3 or 4 use. It isn’t cheap even at the deal price, but it has a huge number of ports and is terrifically engineered.

My final dock is the legendary Ugreen Maxidok 17-in-1, which is a Thunderbolt 5 dock with the full 120Gbps specification, 140W charging and silent operation. It’s exclusively for TB5 or USB4v2 use, but it's easily worth the normal asking price, never mind the deal offer.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Docking Station deals - buying advice

What Dock should I choose during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Obviously, if you have budget constraints, those will dictate how much you can spend and what sort of features you will get. But the other factor in all of this is the connection technology in use. The cheapest docks, often with the fewest ports, use USB-C. And these two things are not unrelated, as USB-C has much less bandwidth than Thunderbolt or USB4. You can get USB-C docks with lots of ports, but that doesn’t mean that you can use all those ports at the same time, or get the full performance out of them. If your laptop only has USB-C ports, those are the docks you can use, but be realistic about what to expect compared to docks that support Thunderbolt and USB4. Conversely, more laptops with USB4 or Thunderbolt will work with USB-C docks, but that’s a poor use of those ports. If you have Thunderbolt, use a dock made for that interface, either Thunderbolt 3, 4 or 5. And if you have USB4, then check that the dock you like the look and price of supports connecting with that technology. My only other recommendation is that you consider what happens when you get a new laptop, which might have better connection technology. As an example, the Caldigit TS4 dock supports USB-C, but it can also handle connecting using Thunderbolt 3 and 4. So if you only have USB-C currently, but know that your next machine will have Thunderbolt, it might be a good choice.