Did you miss Samsung's huge Black Friday event yesterday? I have some good news. The official brand retailer's sale is actually still ongoing, and in some cases, I've spotted prices that are even better than those that were featured yesterday.

For example, Samsung has upped its discounts on the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra from $350 to an impressive $450 off. That's $50 more than the previous record-low on this outstanding flagship, and honestly, it's a very tempting deal considering it's one of our favorite Android phones here at TechRadar.

• Check out Samsung's Black Friday event in full

If you're interested in other Samsung phones, then the good news is that other devices like the Galaxy S26, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 all have similar increased discounts today. You can see a full list just below.

I've also included Samsung's outstanding deals on the brand's latest 2026 TVs. These are (again) the best deals of the entire year so far on these brand-new displays, including the S90H, S85H, and R85H. Some of these popular TVs have been on sale in the past few months, but not at prices like these. In short, it's a great time to consider picking up one of these premium TVs, as the discounts are reaching well over $1,000 on the bigger-size variants.

Phones, tablets, and earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the latest and greatest of Samsung's tablets, and today's deal offers the choice between a $400 upfront discount or a trade-in of up to $500 off. While pricey, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts specs that challenge even the most powerful of iPads. With a 14.6-inch display, a top-notch build quality, and desktop-level power, you're getting a serious tablet here. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: was £299.99 now £199.99 at Samsung A 4.5-star-rated smartwatch with super-accurate health and activity tracking. If you throw in the industry-leading AI features, then you really do have the complete package with the excellent Galaxy Watch 8. Today's deal at the Samsung Store gets you either an upfront $120 discount or the option to trade-in for up to $200 off; a really good bargain for both the Bluetooth and LTE variants. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was £249 now £179.99 at Samsung One of Samsung's most impressive Black Friday deals is on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. You can currently get an impressive $99 discount on these new premium buds. We rated the buds 4.5 out of five stars thanks to innovative technology such as head-gesture operation, an intelligent ambient mode, and fantastic ANC. Even though they work with any Bluetooth-enabled phone, it is Samsung users who will benefit from the complete set of features here, so they're a good pairing with one of the latest Galaxy S26 series. Read more Read less ▼

2026 Samsung TVs on sale

Samsung 77-inch S85H OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks a whopping $1,000 off the 77-inch model, although other sizes have similar record-low discounts today. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung Samsung's massive Black Friday event has a rare $1,100 discount on Samsung's all-new 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV. Perfect for watching sports, action, and movies, Samsung's R85H Series delivers brilliant colors that come to life thanks to its Micro RGB technology and AI engine. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung S95H 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung The S95H is the successor to the wildly popular S95F, which was one of our top-rated TVs of 2025. We haven't reviewed this iteration yet, but we have no hesitation recommending one of the first price cuts we've seen on the model. The main upgrades here are a QD-OLED panel, updated AI processing, and a new picture-frame design with a built-in bezel. Otherwise, you're still getting a stunning picture and support for a 165Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung QN80H 65-inch Neo-QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung The new QH series from Samsung are a good choice if you want a decent TV but don't want to completely break the bank. The QN80H is the higher-end model and features AI-based picture and audio optimization, and SDR to HDR upscaling. QN80H also features Motion Xcelerator 144Hz support, which makes it a good choice for sports or gaming. You don't get as deep blacks with a Neo-QLED, but the picture quality is still absolutely fantastic. Read more Read less ▼