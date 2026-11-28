The Amoeba One is a phone that's so small you can keep it on your keychain

It runs a custom version of Android with only a small selection of apps and no social media

It has a swivel camera and it has crushed its Kickstarter goal

For the most part, phones these days are all pretty similar. Sure, you get different operating systems, but outside of foldables they’re generally a touchscreen slab with similar functionality and sizing. But the Amoeba One, which has just been successfully funded on Kickstarter, is looking to offer something very different.

This tiny 69 x 51mm phone looks more like a Tamagotchi than a typical handset. It’s designed to be attached to a keychain, and it has a built-in carabiner for that purpose. Thanks to its custom version of Android, it also has more built-in apps than you might expect from something described by the makers as a dumbphone (including music, banking, and mapping apps). However, crucially, there’s no social media, and no app store.

The Amoeba One has a tiny touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 1,000mAh battery, a USB-C port, a physical SIM card slot rather than an eSIM, and it supports 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It also has a single camera that can be swiveled to work as both a front and rear snapper.

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It also has parental controls, which coupled with the lack of social media could make it a good device for kids — especially as it has a fun, uneven shape and is sold in a selection of bright colors.

Attracting attention — most of it positive

(Image credit: Amoeba One)

The concept is an interesting throwback to when phones were weird, and there seems to be a market for it. The Amoeba One just completely smashed its Kickstarter funding goal of $25,000 (roughly £19,050 / AU$37,500), with a final total of $599,719 (around £457,600 / AU$904,090).

It’s also proving popular on Reddit, with comments like “phones are finally fun again,” “goofiest thing I’ve seen all day I love it,” and “this could do numbers.” While in another thread someone summed it up as “dumb and weird. I’m here for it.”

While the crowdfunding period has now ended, you can still make a 'late pledge' that's only slightly pricier than its early backing price of $99 (roughly £75 / AU$150). That 'late pledge' for a random color version costs $110 (about £84 / AU$170), with some more unusual options in spiked silicone shells available for a slightly higher price.

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So the Amoeba One is quite affordable, and supposedly it works worldwide. But while it has been funded, that doesn’t guarantee that the product will be delivered, or that it will be any good, so backing it remains a risk, as it is with any Kickstarter.

And while comments online seem generally positive, some commenters are worried that the UI looks a little Photoshopped, and the tiny 1,000mAh battery won’t last long. So this could be one to wait and see on unless you’re desperate for it on day one.

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