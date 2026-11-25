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The best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals in 2026 — consoles, bundles, games, microSD cards, controllers, and more
Some strong bundle offers are available this year
This year's Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals have landed. It was inevitable that the latest console-handheld hybrid from the house of Mario would be a popular product in this year's sales, and the good news is that there are deals available if it's on your wishlist — I'm rounding up all the best ones for you right here.
I'm sure that consoles and bundles are what many of you are looking for, and the standout offer in the US is this Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. It's launched with a $50 discount at most retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.
A wider variety of bundles are in stock in the UK, too, with the best options at Amazon, the official Nintendo Store, or Very, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 and a free copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Some of these also include a combination of other games and accessories.
Separately, there are other games, other accessories, and handy extras such as microSD cards to expand your storage that are also on sale. I've picked out the best of these below as well.
As more offers are sure to go live over the next few days, you can stay right here for regular updates on the biggest and best bargains we spot for you or the Nintendo gamer in your life.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals
- Amazon: consoles & games from $29.99
- Best Buy: accessories & games from $3.99
- GameStop: games & gifts from $4.99
- Nintendo: bundles & exclusive accessories
- Target: up to 50% off games
- Walmart: consoles & bundles from $499
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 7 Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals
Nintendo has confirmed that this is its Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You'll can save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out.
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As your library of Nintendo Switch 2 games grows, you might find yourself filling up the internal storage in the console. That's where a microSD card comes in, as you can install one to give yourself extra room to have more games installed at once. These have all suffered from price hikes lately, but this is a good price for a medium-capacity option that will almost double the storage available in the console.
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Nintendo released a creative and smashing new adventure featuring Donkey Kong as a Switch 2 launch title — and now's your chance to get it for a record-low price. If you want a fun and frivolous platformer to play on the new console, this is one of the best games available on the Switch 2.
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If there isn't enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price on Nintendo Switch 2.
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If you want a cheaper alternative to the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, this is a solid option from 8BitDo. It's a full-sized gamepad with Bluetooth connectivity, vibration functions, and motion controls. You also get a charging dock included to keep the controller full of juice and ready for your next gaming session.
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It might not be the most exciting purchase, but there's nothing wrong with keeping your Switch 2 display safe with a robust screen protector. This is a slightly more expensive version from Belkin, but I think it's worth paying more to get anti-scratch tempered glass and a blue-light filter that will help reduce eye strain. It's also thin, so it will not have an impact on touch controls and the dock — plus you get a guide frame for easier application.
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SteelSeries is one of the top gaming headset manufacturers out there, and this is a decent saving on one of its best mid-range models. You get fantastic sound quality and a comfortable fit, as well as a clear microphone and extensive battery life of up to 60 hours. It's also compatible with multiple consoles, in case you want to swap between your Switch and other devices as needed.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Could we get a Zelda Switch 2 restock this Black Friday?
There's been a vast amount of interest in the limited edition Legend of Zelda Switch 2 bundle that launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the series. So much interest, in fact, that there are still dozens upon dozens of people who are trying to buy one after the initial run sold out.
Now, Nintendo has said it plans to restock the console through 2027, so there should be more on the way soon. If we get a restock, then you'll be able to hear about it here, as well as our dedicated Zelda 40th Switch 2 restock page.
Don't forget your storage, too
The Nintendo Switch 2 ships with a decent 256GB of internal storage — and that should last you a while. But one of the first extras I bought was a microSD card to expand the console's storage, as I had a big library of favorites to import from my original Switch console. With this microSD card deal at Amazon, you can give yourself twice the amount of space for all of your games.
Samsung 256GB P9 Express microSD card: was
$79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon
How about one of the best Switch 2 exclusives?
We said that Donkey Kong Bananza is a "must-have Nintendo Switch 2 game" in our review, so the fact that you can save $20 on the fun and frivolous platformer is worth shouting about. An ideal game to go with that bundle below if you've just bought it.
Donkey Kong Bananza: was
$69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
The headline Switch 2 bundle in the US
Nintendo drops a specific bundle for every Black Friday sale. This time, we get a $50 saving on a packed Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, featuring a copy of Mario Kart World and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
It's available at most retailers while stocks last, and it's unlikely we'll see anything different until Cyber Monday, so if you like everything that's in it, I'd jump on it while you can.
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was
$549.99 now $499 at Amazon
I'm finding all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals
The Nintendo Switch has always been a Black Friday best-seller. With the second version of the iconic console-handheld hybrid now into the second year of its life, I was expecting some better deals this year — and, thankfully, there are.
I've already spotted some strong deals on bundles in the US and the UK, so I'll be kicking off our coverage with some of the best ones available if you're looking to buy for yourself or a Nintendo fan in 2026.
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