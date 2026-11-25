This year's Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals have landed. It was inevitable that the latest console-handheld hybrid from the house of Mario would be a popular product in this year's sales, and the good news is that there are deals available if it's on your wishlist — I'm rounding up all the best ones for you right here.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals (Image credit: Future / Nintendo)

I'm sure that consoles and bundles are what many of you are looking for, and the standout offer in the US is this Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online. It's launched with a $50 discount at most retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

A wider variety of bundles are in stock in the UK, too, with the best options at Amazon, the official Nintendo Store, or Very, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 and a free copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Some of these also include a combination of other games and accessories.

Separately, there are other games, other accessories, and handy extras such as microSD cards to expand your storage that are also on sale. I've picked out the best of these below as well.

As more offers are sure to go live over the next few days, you can stay right here for regular updates on the biggest and best bargains we spot for you or the Nintendo gamer in your life.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

My top 7 Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Nintendo has confirmed that this is its Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You'll can save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 256GB P9 Express microSD card: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon As your library of Nintendo Switch 2 games grows, you might find yourself filling up the internal storage in the console. That's where a microSD card comes in, as you can install one to give yourself extra room to have more games installed at once. These have all suffered from price hikes lately, but this is a good price for a medium-capacity option that will almost double the storage available in the console. Read more Read less ▼

Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Nintendo released a creative and smashing new adventure featuring Donkey Kong as a Switch 2 launch title — and now's your chance to get it for a record-low price. If you want a fun and frivolous platformer to play on the new console, this is one of the best games available on the Switch 2. Read more Read less ▼

Madden NFL 27: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon If there isn't enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price on Nintendo Switch 2. Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69.99 now $47.39 at Amazon If you want a cheaper alternative to the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, this is a solid option from 8BitDo. It's a full-sized gamepad with Bluetooth connectivity, vibration functions, and motion controls. You also get a charging dock included to keep the controller full of juice and ready for your next gaming session. Read more Read less ▼

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon It might not be the most exciting purchase, but there's nothing wrong with keeping your Switch 2 display safe with a robust screen protector. This is a slightly more expensive version from Belkin, but I think it's worth paying more to get anti-scratch tempered glass and a blue-light filter that will help reduce eye strain. It's also thin, so it will not have an impact on touch controls and the dock — plus you get a guide frame for easier application. Read more Read less ▼