Huawei reportedly stole trade secrets from Cisco, T-Mobile and more

It also used a company in Iran to commit bank fraud, case reports

The company plans to "take all necessary legal actions" following verdict

Huawei has been found guilty by a US federal jury of conspiring to steal trade secrets, with prosecutors presenting evidence of IP misappropriation spanning over two decades.

Prosecutors accused Huawei of using these activities to accelerate its growth to become one of the world's largest telecoms equipment manufacturers, with IP involving source code, networking equipment designs, antenna technology and robotics.

Among the companies involved in the case was Cisco, whose router software was said to have been reproduced. Internal engineering notes were even said to have been referenced, but with 'Cisco' spelled backwards.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Huawei accused on more than one count

The company was also said to have obtained T-Mobile information about a robotic touchscreen testing system – Quintel, CNEX, Fujitsu and Motorola Systems were also impacted.

Besides theft of intellectual property, Huawei was also found guilty of committing bank fraud. The brand was said to have conducted operations in Iran through a company called Skycon, which it portrayed as an independent partner, even though it controlled the business.

The Department of Justice concluded that Huawei had committed the following crimes: "conspiracy to steal trade secrets; wire fraud conspiracy; wire fraud; bank fraud conspiracy; bank fraud; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA); IEEPA violations; and money laundering conspiracy."

Attorney General Blanche accused the Chinese firm of conducting decades of business in the US "on the basis of lies and theft."

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Huawei violated our laws, empowered our enemies, and harmed our national security,” Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Proctor added.

"[Huawei] confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years," the company said in a formal statement, noting that the five trade secret-related disputes had been resolved.

"We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests," the company added.

It noted the jury had also found Huawei not guilty of conspiracy to obstruct justice or conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, or RICO.

“A jury in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York acquitted Huawei of the government’s RICO charge. Huawei welcomes this decision. It confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years," the company told TechRadar Pro in a statement.

We believe the government’s remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit. The five trade secret-related disputes cited by the government were all civil matters that were resolved over the past two decades. No court ever found Huawei liable for willful intellectual property misappropriation, and the company was never ordered to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation. We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests.

Huawei operates in more than 170 countries and regions, holds over 165,000 active granted patents, and has invested more than US$270 billion in R&D cumulatively since 2007. Huawei's success is the result of nearly 40 years of continuous investment in R&D, an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, dedicated employees, and a customer-centric culture. Huawei has always adhered to integrity in business, upheld business ethics, respected intellectual property, and remained committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

Huawei takes its compliance obligations seriously. We remain focused on serving our customers and partners and ensuring continuous and stable business operations. We stand firmly committed to long-term investment in R&D and technological innovation for sound operations and sustainable growth.”

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.