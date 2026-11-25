In Brief Sabah vs Barcelona will kick-off at 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET on Wednesday, 25 November 📺 Stream Sabah vs Barcelona free on Virgin Media Play (Ireland) 🌎 Unlock your stream with NordVPN (78% off RIGHT NOW)

Find out how to watch Sabah vs Barcelona from anywhere in the world as the La Liga leaders head to Azerbaijan for their latest Champions League encounter.

Barcelona have made a strong start to their latest European campaign, as the Catalans seek to win the tournament for the first time since 2015. A 4-2 defeat by PSG was a setback, but Barcelona have emerged victorious in their three other matches, with a 3-0 triumph over Aston Villa last time out moving them up to fifth in the standings.

Unsurprisingly, Sabah have struggled more than their upcoming opponents, winning one and losing three of their first four games. Still, the Azerbaijani outfit are determined to enjoy every minute of their debut Champions League campaign, particularly against European royalty like Barcelona.

Realistically, Sabah's priority should be to avoid suffering an ugly defeat by Hansi Flick's side, who have a penchant for running up the score even when they are comfortably ahead. Provided they do not allow complacency to creep in, this should be a comfortable 90 minutes for Barcelona.

Watch Sabah vs Barcelona for FREE

Sabah vs Barcelona will be shown for free online in Azerbaijan and Republic of Ireland.

🇦🇿 Azerbaijan: İctimai TV

🇮🇪 Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media Play

Outside either country today? NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee) can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Use a VPN to watch Sabah vs Barcelona live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is NordVPN (30-day money back guarantee).

Your Quick Guide to stream Sabah vs Barcelona with a VPN:

🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇪 Connect to Republic of Ireland – Open the NordVPN app and select an Irish server. ▶️ Head to Virgin Media Play – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Sabah vs Barcelona for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Sabah vs Barcelona in the US

Sabah vs Barcelona will be shown on Paramount+ in the US.

There's currently a Black Friday deal of 2 months' access to the ad-free Premium tier for just $2.99/month. Usually, that comes in at $13.99/month.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Sabah vs Barcelona in the UK

TNT Sports 4 will show Sabah vs Barcelona in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99 per month if you commit to a year.

Those outside the UK today can use NordVPN (78% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Sabah vs Barcelona in Canada

DAZN will broadcast Sabah vs Barcelona in Canada.

You'll need DAZN's soccer package, which starts at CA$24.99/month. That also includes coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Carabao Cup and Bundesliga, plus select NFL coverage.

Not in Canada? Use NordVPN to unlock your DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Sabah vs Barcelona in Australia

Stan Sport will show Sabah vs Barcelona in Australia.

Kick-off is at 4.45am AEDT on Thursday, 26 November.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$29.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to unblock your stream and watch the game.

Sabah vs Barcelona: Q+A

What time does Sabah vs Barcelona kick-off? Sabah vs Barcelona will kick-off at 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Wednesday, 25 November. That translates to 4.45am AEDT on Thursday, 26 November in Australia.

What is the Sabah vs Barcelona head-to-head? Sabah and Barcelona have never faced each other before. This is the first ever meeting between the pair.

Can I stream Sabah vs Barcelona for free with a VPN? Yes! Virgin Media Play in Ireland and İctimai TV in Azerbaijan will show Sabah vs Barcelona. NordVPN can help you unblock these streams if you're abroad today.

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