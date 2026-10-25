Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams as the first Clásico of the season between the bitter Spanish rivals lights up the Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick's Culés are a perfect nine from nine in La Liga 2026/27, while José Mourinho was brought back to Los Blancos with the expressed intention of stopping the three Blaugrana titles in a row. Football doesn't get much bigger.

Top of the table, 39 goals scored and just nine conceded, Barça have been in majestic domestic form this season. The 5-2 demolition of Real Betis last weekend was just the latest recital from Lamine Yamal, who has 10 goals and as many assists in all competitions this term, but Los Culés came unstuck against PSG in the Champions League in midweek. Flick rested Rodri for that one, but the midfield metronome is sure to return here, not least with Dani Olmo suffering a thigh injury in Paris. Fourteen-goal Raphinha is fit again after injury.

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Six points adrift in La Liga after defeats by Betis and city rivals Atlético, Madrid have won their past two fixtures 4-1. Having seen off Sevilla last week, Los Blancos were in scintillating form to overwhelm RB Leipzig in the Champions League, with Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappé among the scorers. Known as El Traductor in Catalonia after his 1990s spell as Bobby Robson's translator-coach, Mourinho now despises the northern separatists – the feeling is more than mutual – and the Special One will be certain to deploy all the dark arts in attempting to disrupt Barça's rhythm. He'll have to do so without the suspended Vinícius Jr, but Yan Diomande has scored in successive games.

Here's where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams from anywhere today.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid for free?

Yes, CazeTV in Brazil will show Barcelona vs Real Madrid live for free on their YouTube Channel. No account or subscription is required.

In the US, meanwhile, El Clásico will be shown on ABC, which is available without extra cost to anyone with a TV antenna or cable package.

If you've cut the cord, ABC is also carried by Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Outside of Brazil or the US? NordVPN can help unlock your live streams from anywhere in the world – more on that below.

Use a VPN to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, thereby letting you unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with up to a 76% discount.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual Brazilian service, you'd select a Brazilian server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the soccer.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the USA

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is coverage is being provided by ABC and ESPN Deportes in the US.

If you have a TV antenna or cable then you'll be able to watch ABC via that method without extra cost. But what if you've cut the cord?

ESPN Select is the dedicated streaming service that carries ESPN and prices start from $13.99 for the entry-level plan. ESPN Unlimited, which is live streaming El Clásico costs $31.99/month or $319.99/year, but you can bundle it with Disney Plus and Hulu for $35.99/month.

Alternatively, ESPN and ABC are available through Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in the UK

Premier Sports 1 is broadcasting the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga encounter live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £18.99 on a rolling monthly basis, or £150/year if you pay upfront. Alternatively, you can add it to an existing Sky TV, Virgin Media or Prime Video plan.

Not in the UK for Barcelona vs Real Madrid? You'll need to download a good VPN to access your Premier Sports stream.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in Canada

In Canada you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live on TSN Premium.

If you don't have cable, the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$24.99/month but right now you can get an introductory offer of CA$59.99 for your first three months.

For fans travelling outside of Canada, use NordVPN to login to your TSN account from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live streams in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on beIN Sports 3.

Subscriptions cost AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year, with both options including a 7-day free trial.

Missing El Clásico because you're outside of Oz? Use a VPN to login to your beIN Sports account.

El Clásico Quiz

Try our El Clásico quiz!

When does Barcelona vs Real Madrid start? Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at 9pm CET in Spain, which is 4pm ET / 1pm PT in the US and 8pm GMT in the UK. That's 7am AEDT on Monday, October 26 for fans based in Australia.

What is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid head-to-head record? In 264 competitive matches between Spanish football's behemoths, Barcelona and Real Madrid have remarkably each won 106 games. There have been 52 draws. It was honors even last season, as well, as Los Blancos won 2-1 at the Bernabéu in October 2025, while Barça were 2-0 victors at the Camp Nou in May.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. For example, ESPN, Premier Sports and beIN Sports all have apps that let you watch La Liga soccer on your mobile. You can also stay up-to-date with all key moments from on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@LaLigaEN), Instagram (@LaLiga), TikTok (@LaLiga) and YouTube (@LaLiga).