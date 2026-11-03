How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Champions League 2026/27, team news

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich FREE on RTL Play (Belgium)

Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save up to 75%)

Kick-off: Today (Tue, Nov 3) at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live in the Champions League 2026/27 with a crunch game at the Metropolitano Stadium today as both sides seek a win to move them closer to the top eight of the table and automatic qualification for the knockout phase.

Now in his 15th year as Atléti's boss, Diego Simeone has his side second only to Barcelona domestically, winning their last seven matches in La Liga including a hard-fought 2-1 win in the Madrid derby. Things may be going well in the league for Los Colchoneros – with World Cup winner Álex Baena in fine form, scoring five goals – but they've only managed four points from three games in the UCL. They lost 2-1 at Anfield having taken an early lead, before beating Man United and drawing with Stuttgart. It leaves them 16th in the table, staring down the barrel of the knockout phase playoffs.

If you're not following the Bundesliga, there are no prizes for guessing Bayern are top of the table. They're unbeaten in eight and scoring for fun with eight goals for Michael Olise and four each for Luis Diaz and recent Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane. Things haven't gone all their way in Europe, however. After thrashing minnows Bodø/Glimt 5-0, they've only managed draws against Arsenal and, in one of the season's biggest shocks, Norway's Viking. After his recent health scare, Vincent Kompany will be hoping for a big performance from his men today.

Read on as we explain how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2026/27 for free.

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich team news

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak (c), Grimaldo, Hancko, Le Normand, Pubill, Baena, Barrios, Llorente, Simeone, Sørloth, Alvarez. Subs: Lookman, Castillo, David, Domínguez, Hueso, Lee Kang-In, Martínez, Mendoza, Musso, Ortiz, Koke, Vargas

Bayern Munich XI: Neuer (c), Stanišić, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Bischof, Kimmich, Davies, Olise, Karl, Kane. Subs: Binder, Boey, Brown, Ito, Kim Min-Jae, Pavlović, David Santos Daiber, Ulreich, Urbig

Watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich for FREE

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich is going out on Club RTL in Belgium, which means it's also available to watch for free on the RTL Play streaming service.

In the US, you can watch this UCL game for only $1. That's because domestic streamer Paramount Plus can be yours as a benefit of a Walmart+ plan, which you can try for 30 days for a single buck!

Traveling outside of Belgium or the US? You can use a VPN to unlock your Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich stream – we've used it to watch plenty of Champions League games and it worked perfectly.

Use a VPN to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live streams

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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live streams in the US

In the US, the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich game is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service, which is showing all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, starts at $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year.

Alternatively, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Spanish-language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

Visiting the US from Belgium? NordVPN can unblock your RTL Plus stream of the game.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live streams in the UK

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich is being shown on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99 per month if you commit to a year.

Outside the UK? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live streams in Australia

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich, along with all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League season, is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20 a month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99 a month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich live streams in Canada

The Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99 per month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich start time? The scheduled Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich kick-off time on Tuesday, November 3 is 9pm CEST local time in Madrid, Spain, which is 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT. That's 7am AEDT on Wednesday, November 4 in Australia.

What is the Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich head-to-head? Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have met eight times in the past. The German side have won four, to the Spanish team's two, with two draws. Their last encounter was a 1-1 draw six years ago in the Champions League group stage. They also met in the 1974 European Cup final, which Bayern Munich won 5-1 over two legs.