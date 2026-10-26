How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Live streams and TV channels for HUGE derby in Turkish Super Lig 2026/27

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce: Today (Mon, Oct. 26) — 6.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET

Stream: beIN SPORTS (Aus - includes 7-day free trial) / Digiturk Play (UK)

Away from home? Use NordVPN to unblock your live stream

Watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce live streams as two eternal rivals do battle in the first Intercontinental Derby of the Turkish Super Lig season. Okan Buruk's men secured the bragging rights with a 3-0 victory in this fixture in April and went on to win their fourth successive title a fortnight later, so Fener will want revenge. With Gala located on the European side of Istanbul and Fenerbahce on the Asian side, this game has always been about more than just football.

Galatasaray began the weekend top of the table after making a strong start to their quest for an unprecedented fifth successive Turkish Super Lig title. The champions have recovered well from their 4-0 drubbing by a Mo Salah-inspired Trabzonspor before the international break, winning three of their last four games in all competitions. That included an impressive 4-2 victory away to Lille in the Champions League in midweek, which saw the Turkish side fight back from 2-1 down to claim their first points of the league phase. Rafael Leao is their only major injury absentee for the derby, with the Portugal forward set to be out until next month with a groin issue.

Fenerbahce have not beaten Gala in the league since 2024 and have the added incentive — not that they need it — of knowing they will leapfrog their arch-rivals if they triumph at RAMS Park. Ismail Kartal's side trail their opponents by just three points and headed into the weekend as the division's highest goalscorers, finding the net 22 times in just eight games. They went 2-0 up inside 11 minutes at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League in midweek but failed to hold on, conceding a 90th-minute equalizer to ensure they remain winless in the league phase table. However, successive 3-0 victories domestically should give them plenty of confidence going into the derby, with top scorer Vedat Muriqi in particularly good form with seven goals in eight league matches.

Here's how to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig 2026/27 from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce for FREE

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce is not technically being shown anywhere for free, but there is a way for viewers in Australia to watch the game at no cost.

The Turkish Super Lig fixture is live on beIN SPORTS and fans Down Under can take advantage of a 7-day free trial for new customers.

Not in Australia? You need a VPN to unlock your FREE stream — find out more below.

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2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch the beIN SPORTS stream, select 'Australia' from the listed countries.

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How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce live streams in the US, Australia and Canada

Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce will be live on beIN SPORTS in the US, Australia and Canada.

Fans in all three countries can watch live coverage on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service.

A beIN SPORTS subscription costs as little as US$5.99/month or US$59.99/year in the US. In Canada, it's $7.99 CAD/month or $79.99 CAD/year.

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How to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce live streams in the UK

Digiturk Play is the place for UK fans to watch Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce. The platform provides Super Lig coverage for Turkish fans all over the world and has the international rights for the top division.

Sports package subscriptions are available for €99.90/year.

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What is the Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce start time? Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce kicks off at 6.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Monday, October 26. That's 4.30am AEDT on Tuesday, October 27.