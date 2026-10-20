How to watch PSG vs Barcelona: FREE live streams, TV channels & kick-off time for Champions League 2026/27

Watch PSG vs Barcelona live in the Champions League 2026/27 as Luis Enrique tries to delay Hansi Flick's 100th win as Blaugrana boss as first hosts second on Matchday 3. The only Barça boss to have racked up a century in fewer games than Flick's 129 if the Catalans win tonight? Yep, Luis Enrique.

Since picking up just one point from their opening three Ligue 1 games, PSG have won six in a row in all competitions. The two-time defending champions overwhelmed Man City a week ago on Matchday 2, with Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele in irresistible form. Yet Enrique needed those big guns to come off the bench to see off Strasbourg 3-1 at the weekend, his side having trailed with 13 minutes to go. Of bigger concern is the absence of left-back extraordinaire Nuno Mendes, who has a muscle injury, and won't be available to tame Lamine Yamal.

Yamal was again electric in the Barça's 5-2 weekend victory against Real Betis as los Cules made it 11 wins in a row in 2026/27 and became the first team since Real Madrid in 1968 to win their first nine games of a La Liga season. The 19-year-old bagged a sublime opener and a further assist and will fancy his chances against probably Mendes replacement Lucas Digne, whose blood he twisted in the World Cup 2026 semi-final. Raphinha, who has 14 goals already this term, returned from injury at the weekend and may replace Brazilian compatriot Gabriel Jesus up front.

Read on as we explain how to watch PSG vs Barcelona in the Champions League 2026/27 for free.

Watch PSG vs Barcelona for FREE

PSG vs Barcelona is being shown on Virgin Media Play for free in the Republic of Ireland.

Alternatively, you can catch the game at no cost on Club RTL which is available on Belgium streaming service RTL Play.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to unlock your PSG vs Barcelona stream on Virgin Media Play — we used it to watch Arsenal vs Lille last week and it worked perfectly.

Use a VPN to watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams

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How to watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams in the US

In the US, the PSG vs Barcelona game is being shown on Paramount+.

The streaming service, which is showing all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, starts at $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

Alternatively, you can access Paramount+ virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Visiting the US from Ireland? NordVPN can unblock your Virgin Media Play stream of the game.

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams in the UK

PSG vs Barcelona is being shown on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Outside the UK? NordVPN can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams in Australia

PSG vs Barcelona, along with all 189 games of the 2026/27 Champions League season, is available to watch on Stan Sport in Australia.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which itself starts at AU$9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch PSG vs Barcelona live streams in Canada

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The PSG vs Barcelona game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing all 189 Champions League 2026/27 fixtures, starts at CA$24.99/month, for a plan that also includes EFL, Carabao Cup, Bundesliga and NFL coverage.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the PSG vs Barcelona start time? The scheduled PSG vs Barcelona kick-off time on Tuesday, October 20 is 9pm CEST local time in Paris, which is 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. That's 6am AEDT on Wednesday, October 21 in Australia.

What is the PSG vs Barcelona head-to-head? PSG and Barcelona have met 15 times in the past. PSG have won six matches to Barcelona's five, with four draws. The teams also met in last season's league phase, at the Camp Nou, with PSG emerging 2-1 winners.