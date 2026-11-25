In Brief Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd will kick-off at 8pm GMT / 13pm ET on Wednesday, 25 November. 📺 Stream Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd free on RTÉ Player (Ireland) 🌎 Unlock your free stream with Norton VPN (60-day money back guarantee)

Find out how to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd from anywhere in the world as Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of United for the first time in the Champions League.

Sporting have enjoyed a strong start to their European campaign, winning three of their four games to sit 10th in the table. They secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk last time out and have now won six consecutive games in all competitions. That run of form will give them plenty of confidence as they bid to record their first victory over English opposition since 1964.

Paulo Fonseca’s side will certainly start as favourites, particularly given United’s continued struggles. It was a nightmare outing for Pochettino’s side at the weekend, as they were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool after defender Lenny Yoro was sent off inside the opening eight minutes. The defeat leaves the Red Devils second from bottom of the Premier League table, with just eight points from 11 games.

The one positive for United is that they showed fight and character in their last European outing. Having fallen 2-0 behind to Roma after just 17 minutes, they battled back to secure their second Champions League victory of the season. If they are to make it three wins, they will need to be clinical in attack while also tightening up defensively, having already conceded 34 goals this season.

Watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd for FREE

Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd will be shown for free online and on TV in the Republic of Ireland.

🇮🇪 Republic of Ireland: RTÉ Player

Outside either country today? Norton VPN can help unblock your free stream — find out more below.

Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd team news

Sporting XI: Kaique, Andersen, Altimira, Catamo, Araujo, Fresneda, Inacio, Guilherme, Quaresma, Doumbia, Suarez.

Subs: Silva, Callai, Ioannidis, Simoes, Vagiannidis, Zalazar, Irankunda, Lima, Derry, Ba, Goncalves, Felicissimo.

Man Utd XI: Lammens, Yoro, Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Mainoo, Tielemans, Mbeumo, Amad, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Subs: Darlow, Heaton, De Ligt, Heaven, Dalot, Shaw, Amass, Andrey Santos, Mount, Lacey, Dorgu

Use a VPN to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd live streams from anywhere

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Your Quick Guide to stream Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Norton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇮🇪 Connect to Republic of Ireland – Open the NordVPN app and select an Irish server. ▶️ Head to RTÉ Player – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming for free! – Enjoy Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd for free.

🇺🇸 How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd in the US

Paramount+ will show Sporting vs Man Utd in the US.

There's currently a Black Friday deal of 2 months' access to the ad-free Premium tier for just $2.99/month. That package usually comes in at $13.99/month!

Outside of the US? Use Norton VPN whilst you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

🇬🇧 How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd in the UK

TNT Sports 1 will show Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd in the UK.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99 per month if you commit to a year.

Visiting the UK from Ireland? Explore Norton VPN as set out above, which will help you access RTE Player.

🇨🇦 How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd in Canada

DAZN will bring you Sporting vs Man Utd in Canada.

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🇦🇺 How to watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday, 26 November.

Stan Sport costs AU$20 a month on top of a Stan subscription, which is available with a Black Friday discount of 2 months for AU$4.99. The regular price is AU$9.99 a month.

Outside Oz? Use Norton VPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd: Q+A

What time does Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd kick-off? Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd will kick-off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday, 25 November. That translates to 7am AEDT on Thursday, 26 November in Australia.

What is the Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd head-to-head? Man Utd and Sporting Lisbon have met previously on four occasions, with the English side winning on three occasions. The Lions' sole success came all the way back in 1964 when they won 5-0 in the Cup Winners' Cup.

Can I stream Sporting Lisbon vs Man Utd for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above RTÉ Player in the Republic of Ireland is showing the match for free. Norton VPN can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

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