Reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang addressed employees at an all-hands on Monday

He talked about the company's code of conduct, which despite his own actions he insists remains in place and enforceable

President Trump said a Huang pardon is possible, though likely unnecessary

Jensen Huang has had a lot of explaining to do as he settles back into his former role as President and CEO of Nvidia, one of the world's most important tech companies — and some of his explanations are a little confusing.

According to reports from The New York Times and Wired, Huang spoke to his employees at an all-hands meeting on Monday, during which he assured them that he is not "above the law" or the company's code of conduct, which he helped write — not surprising, when you consider that he cofounded the graphics and chip company more than three decades ago.

In the oddest sort of self-own, Huang also insisted that, despite his "cool jacket", and his return to the company amidst a general lack of clarity about what actually happened — an admitted series of infidelities, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, and ongoing investigations into whether or not Huang allowed advanced Nvidia AI chips to funnel to China, and what he knew and when — Huang is not "a tech bro".

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In fact, Huang had a message for Nvidia employees: "If one of you were to violate a code of conduct, what does that mean? If you were ever to violate a code of conduct, it is not appropriate. I just wanted you to know, it is not right, it's not appropriate, it won’t be tolerated."

Code followers

It's a shame there isn't video of this meeting, because one can only imagine the confusion, given that Huang himself appears to have broken the company's code with a series of relationships with direct reports. He quickly clarified that anyone who breaks the code won't immediately be shown the door, but that the company will follow due process, with management teams considering "Facts, circumstances, a lot of assessments."

All of this appears to be a reference to an apparent lack of due process in Huang's case. While reports of his alleged infidelity and a potential relationship with a spy started surfacing in September, Huang was suddenly out — he resigned not quite two weeks ago — as soon as additional alleged infidelities with coworkers were revealed.

Huang also touched on his relationship with US President Donald Trump, who has proudly touted his role in bringing back Huang, telling reporters that he called the Nvidia board and urged them to reinstate him.

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"Don’t think for a second that politics ever plays a role in this company, not even a little bit," Huang told the meeting. "We are the most apolitical company."

Calling "rumors" that he was returned because "highest levels of our government wanted me back" untrue, Huang insisted that he was brought back by a board that was performing their "duty as they should have.”

Please pardon this question

Trump, though, is apparently not done meddling in this ongoing affair.

Huang is scheduled to testify before the US House and Senate next month, and will likely be pressed on whether he knew about Alice Huang's (no relation) possible links to Chinese intelligence, and if their alleged personal relationship had any bearing on Nvidia's chip sales to China. Lawmakers will also be looking to learn if that relationship in any way enabled the alleged illegal shipment of high-powered Nvidia AI chips to China.

When asked by The New York Post if Huang might need to plead the Fifth Amendment (which permits individuals to refuse to answer questions that could potentially incriminate them in criminal proceedings) during his testimony, Trump said no, and added "I want him to just tell the truth."

If the Senate and House committees conclude that there has been wrongdoing, and things escalate, Trump may still have Huang's back. The New York Post asked about a potential pardon, and Trump did not dismiss the notion, telling the newspaper, "It’s always an option, I guess, but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.”

The use of the word "necessary" is interesting, since it implies that if things do go in a prosecutorial direction, Trump may believe he has to pardon Huang.

The comments took me back almost two weeks, to when we were all trying to figure out what crimes, if any, Huang had committed, and I realized that Trump could easily short-circuit any investigation, posting on X:

Just had a chilling thought: Trump might preemptively pardon Jensen Huang, which would then clear the path for his returnNovember 16, 2026

Jensen Huang's reinstatement, without any of the answers we hoped to see, either before he resigned or in the interim, means that, in a way, he already has some of the protection he needs.

It's unlikely that Nvidia's board would remove him a second time, even if Congress does ultimately assess that wrongdoing has ocurred. In that case, Trump could pardon Huang, all would be forgiven, and it would be business as usual for one of the world's biggest and most valuable tech companies.

He might even start wearing the leather jacket again.

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