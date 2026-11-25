Gartner predicts that more than 40% of agentic AI projects will be cancelled by the end of 2027, citing escalating costs, unclear business value and inadequate risk controls. As enterprises move AI agents from pilots into production, the question is no longer limited to whether an agent can complete a task correctly. Enterprises also need visibility into how agents make decisions, use tools and resources, respond to changing conditions, and operate within governance and risk requirements.

Arvind Rao Social Links Navigation Chief Technology Officer, Edge Platforms, EdgeVerve.

This is making agent evaluation a core part of how enterprise AI systems are built and operated. The key question is: how can organizations continuously assess whether AI agents are delivering the expected outcomes efficiently, reliably and within acceptable risk boundaries?

Passing tests and working in production are not the same thing

For enterprises moving AI agents from experimentation to deployment, one of the most important distinctions is between functional correctness and production readiness. An agent may generate the right response, follow the expected tone, and clear predefined quality benchmarks, yet still fail to meet the operational, financial, or governance expectations of a live enterprise environment.

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Consider a customer service agent that performs well across standard QA parameters. It responds accurately, maintains a professional tone, and handles queries within acceptable response times. On the surface, this may appear to be a successful deployment candidate.

However, once introduced into production, the same agent could reveal hidden inefficiencies, for instance, making repeated database calls for a single customer query or consuming significantly higher compute resources than anticipated. The output remains correct, but the economics of the use case begin to erode.

This is where traditional testing models fall short. Metrics such as accuracy, precision, and recall remain important indicators of performance, but they are not sufficient on their own to determine whether an AI agent is ready to operate reliably in production.

These metrics were largely designed to assess systems that take an input and produce an output. AI agents operate differently: they retrieve information, interact with tools, call APIs, and make sequential decisions where each step can influence what happens next. As a result, an agent may arrive at the correct final answer while still taking an inefficient, unreliable, or non-compliant path to get there.

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For enterprises, the critical question is therefore no longer limited to whether the agent arrived at the right answer. It is equally important to understand whether it followed a reliable, efficient, compliant, and repeatable path to reach that outcome. This requires evaluation frameworks that complement traditional performance metrics by assessing the agent’s behavior across the full decision journey.

The four dimensions enterprises need to evaluate

As AI agents become more deeply embedded in enterprise workflows, evaluation must expand across multiple dimensions. Organizations that are progressing from pilots to scaled deployments are beginning to assess not just what the agent produces, but how it performs across quality, reasoning, resilience, and operational efficiency.

Task quality remains the foundation, but it is not sufficient on its own - Enterprises must continue to assess whether the agent completes the task accurately, follows guidelines, and produces outputs that meet business and compliance requirements. However, quality must also account for speed, cost efficiency, and resource consumption. An agent that delivers the right answer but uses disproportionate compute, tokens, or system calls may not be sustainable at scale.

Trajectory evaluation is becoming central to production readiness - Enterprises need visibility into how an agent arrives at an outcome. This includes the tools it selects, the sequence of actions it takes, the number of system interactions it initiates, and the way it responds to failure conditions.

Two agents may produce the same final answer, but one may do so through a direct, efficient, and controlled path, while the other may rely on redundant retries or unnecessary tool calls. In production, that distinction has material implications for cost, reliability, and governance.

A simple example is a scheduling agent - One agent may check calendar availability, identify a suitable slot, and complete the task through a streamlined decision path. Another may suggest a time without checking availability, encounter a conflict, retry multiple times, and eventually arrive at the same result.

While both may appear successful if only the final output is reviewed, their underlying behavior is fundamentally different. At scale, the second approach introduces avoidable latency, higher system load, and greater operational risk.

Trust and robustness must be evaluated under real-world conditions - In regulated sectors such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, or telecom, even a small percentage of failures can have significant consequences. An agent that performs correctly in most cases may still create risk if it mishandles sensitive data, fails to observe compliance boundaries, or responds poorly to incomplete, corrupted, or adversarial inputs.

Robustness testing, therefore, must include scenarios that reflect the unpredictability of enterprise environments. This means evaluating how agents respond to API failures, malformed data, incomplete records, ambiguous prompts, policy constraints, and edge cases that are unlikely to appear in curated test datasets. The objective is to understand not only how the agent performs under ideal conditions, but how it behaves when real-world complexity is introduced.

Operational performance determines whether the use case remains viable at scale - Latency, token consumption, tool-call frequency, system stability, and performance under load must be treated as evaluation criteria before deployment, not as infrastructure issues to be addressed later. These factors directly influence the cost, user experience, and scalability of agentic systems.

For enterprise leaders, this has direct implications for business value. A technically capable agent that is expensive to run, difficult to monitor, or unstable under production conditions will struggle to sustain executive confidence. Production readiness, therefore, must be assessed through a combined lens of accuracy, behavior, cost, resilience, and governance. This is the evaluation discipline that will determine whether AI agents remain promising experiments or become dependable enterprise capabilities.

The measurement problem is harder than it looks

Knowing what to evaluate is necessary but not sufficient. The deeper challenge is having the right data and evaluators to measure it.

Strong agent evaluation starts with versioned ground truth datasets, not just correct input-output pairs, but documented expectations for intermediate actions, decision patterns, success trajectories and expected behaviors. Building these is labor-intensive. Most teams underinvest significantly, and that debt compounds at scale.

On top of that foundation, effective evaluation requires layered methods. Predefined scorers establish quick baselines. LLM-as-a-judge techniques handle open-ended outputs where traditional metrics miss nuance. Agent-as-a-judge approaches can evaluate behavioral trajectories and intermediate decision paths rather than assessing only final outputs.

Custom programmatic scorers address enterprise-specific workflows and regulatory requirements. Human evaluation remains critical for identifying nuanced failures that automated methods may miss.

None of these methods alone is sufficient. Together, they create a more comprehensive evaluation framework, allowing enterprises to assess not only the quality of outcomes, but also the reliability, efficiency, and resilience of the paths that lead to them.

The platform imperative for continuous evaluation

A key shift in enterprise AI is that evaluation cannot be limited to the period before launch. It needs to continue even after deployment, as agents encounter changing data, evolving tools, new user behaviors and operating conditions that cannot always be anticipated during testing.

The unit of quality is no longer a single prediction; it is a sequence of choices culminating in outcomes subject to safety, cost, and reliability constraints. Evaluations act as the nerve system that makes such complexity tractable: they encode expectations, detect regressions, and enable safe velocity.

Agents in production encounter conditions no pre-launch test suite can fully anticipate. Edge cases accumulate. User behavior evolves, knowledge sources change, APIs and tools evolve, and new integration points introduce new failure modes. Organizations that treat evaluation as a one-time gate will face slow-moving failures that may not immediately generate incident reports, but eventually surface in cost reviews, compliance discussions, and business value assessments.

Evaluation cannot remain a separate layer added after an agent has been built, nor can it depend on disconnected tools for tracing, scoring, monitoring, and governance. As agentic systems move into production at scale, enterprises need evaluation to be embedded into the same operating layer through which agents are built, orchestrated, deployed, and monitored.

This is why a platform-centric approach becomes critical. Continuous evaluation requires a common operating framework that connects agent development, orchestration, observability, governance, and monitoring. Without such integration, organizations often end up stitching together multiple point solutions, making it difficult to apply consistent evaluation criteria, maintain closed feedback loops, and enforce governance at scale.

A unified AI platform enables evaluation to become an integral part of the agent operating model rather than a separate activity performed at isolated stages of development. It can bring together ground-truth datasets and multiple evaluation methodologies, including predefined scorers, LLM-as-a-judge, agent-as-a-judge, custom business metrics, and human-in-the-loop review within a common evaluation framework.

The same success criteria can then be applied consistently across development, testing, deployment, and production monitoring, rather than being recreated for different environments or maintained through separate toolchains.

Equally important, this approach connects evaluation with observability and governance. Enterprises can trace tool calls and decision paths, monitor live interactions for drift or anomalies, apply policy and compliance controls, and feed production insights back into development.

For enterprises, the value of this model is not simply greater visibility. Unified AI platforms operationalize evaluations end-to-end, making rigorous, continuous assessment a built-in property of how agents are developed and run, not an afterthought.

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