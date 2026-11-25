US Senate approves legislation requiring large data centers to pay more

AI facilities face greater responsibility for electricity infrastructure expansion costs

Environmental groups warn proposed changes could weaken existing federal protections

The US Senate has approved legislation requiring large data centers to shoulder more of the expenses associated with expanding electricity infrastructure.

The bipartisan proposal seeks to prevent ordinary electricity customers from absorbing infrastructure costs generated by increasingly power-hungry AI facilities.

However, environmental organizations argue that provisions intended to accelerate energy development could weaken existing protections against pollution and environmentally damaging projects.

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New legislation to make large data centers pay more for electricity

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 passed the Senate with 62 votes supporting the proposal and 33 opposing it.

Sponsored by Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the legislation now seeks additional consideration from the House of Representatives.

Under its provisions, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission would establish financial protections covering data centers with electricity requirements exceeding 20 megawatts.

These facilities would consequently become responsible for a larger portion of infrastructure expenses associated with supplying their electricity requirements.

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The proposal also expands federal regulatory authority over electricity transmission development while introducing changes affecting several categories of energy infrastructure projects.

Among these changes are provisions designed to speed up approval processes for renewable electricity, geothermal, hydropower, and offshore energy developments across the country.

Additionally, the legislation would allow FERC to authorize construction of certain interstate transmission projects while removing permitting requirements for onshore oil and gas drilling on nonfederal property.

It also proposes shorter environmental assessment periods and restrictions on circumstances under which previously issued permits could face cancellation or legal challenges.

Environmental organizations question provisions

Although supporters consider the proposal an improvement over existing arrangements, environmental advocates believe its permitting provisions could create substantial problems.

Earthjustice criticized exemptions affecting federal environmental assessments, particularly those involving financial assistance and expansions of existing petroleum transportation infrastructure.

“The bill exempts a wide array of government actions from NEPA, including loans, loan guarantees, and pipeline expansions within existing rights of way,” said Earthjustice in a statement.

The organization also argued that restrictions on environmental assessments could prevent federal agencies from properly considering alternative projects.

Such provisions have attracted criticism because infrastructure acceleration could potentially reduce opportunities to examine environmental consequences before construction activities receive authorization.

Maine Senator Angus King, who supported the legislation, acknowledged that the proposal contained provisions he would have preferred to change.

Nevertheless, he argued that rejecting the available compromise would leave lawmakers without an immediately achievable alternative for addressing electricity infrastructure expenses.

“Is it a perfect bill? No, there are some things in it that I don’t like. If I had written it myself, it may have said some other things. But it’s the bill that we can get right now, and there is no clear alternative to it,” King said

“And that’s why I ended up voting ‘yes.’ It wasn’t an easy choice. I listened to my environmental friends in Maine, many of whom were opposed to the bill; I talked to people in the energy field, particularly in the renewable field, and decided that, on balance, this bill is a lot better than the status quo.”

The Senate previously rejected another proposal addressing data center electricity expenses when Democrats blocked the Ratepayer Protection Act.

That measure sought voluntary commitments requiring computing companies to cover infrastructure improvements needed specifically for their operations.

This new legislation must still pass through the House before reaching President Donald Trump for consideration and possible approval.

Via DataCenterDynamics

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