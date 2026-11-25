GTA 6 dev says ‘accessibility is considered from the outset’ and making a game for ‘diverse needs enables us to create better games for everyone’ — ‘We create inclusive, intuitive, and immersive experiences for every player’
- Rockstar Games says Grand Theft Auto 6's accessibility features were "considered from the outset" for players with "diverse needs"
- Associate UI Director, UI/UX Design Sam Grosset says, "We wanted every player in GTA 6 to have options to play the game how they like"
- Rockstar did "rigorous testing and iteration" for the accessibility features
Associate UI Director, UI/UX Design on Grand Theft Auto 6, Sam Grosset, has said Rockstar Games aimed to perfect the game's accessibility features so the experience feels as "inclusive" and "immersive" as possible.
“We create inclusive, intuitive, and immersive experiences for every player," Grosset said in a series of Rockstar developer quotes sent to TechRadar Gaming. "Accessibility is considered from the outset, and designing for diverse needs enables us to create better games for everyone.
As Vice President of Art: 2D/UI Design, Stuart Petri, said the importance of modernizing the game's UI and HUD "while retaining the heritage that makes it unmistakably GTA," Grosset also explained that "We wanted every player in GTA 6 to have options to play the game how they like," from a range of accessibility options.
"Whether it’s selecting a larger font size, opting for a more minimal screen experience, or making a controls tweak to sprinting... the choices are open to all," the developer said. "We ensure the UI feels like a natural extension of the game world, supporting players without interrupting gameplay or breaking immersion, unless necessary to do so."
Grosset went on to talk about the additional UI elements the team added to the game to make it more immersive, including the phone feature, which he said was "a big shift" for the mobile interface to be in hand, "but it supports that feeling of playing as Jason or Lucia and helps us stay embedded in the world."
"The UI should be complementary to the game and appropriate for each scenario," he said, adding, "We design flexible systems that handle the scale and complexity of our world-building and can evolve with the player’s needs. Continually raise the bar, question assumptions, explore new possibilities, and learn through rigorous testing and iteration."
If you still haven't purchased Rockstar's biggest game ever yet, here are the best places to buy GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.