Rockstar Games says Grand Theft Auto 6's accessibility features were "considered from the outset" for players with "diverse needs"

Associate UI Director, UI/UX Design Sam Grosset says, "We wanted every player in GTA 6 to have options to play the game how they like"

Rockstar did "rigorous testing and iteration" for the accessibility features

Associate UI Director, UI/UX Design on Grand Theft Auto 6, Sam Grosset, has said Rockstar Games aimed to perfect the game's accessibility features so the experience feels as "inclusive" and "immersive" as possible.

“We create inclusive, intuitive, and immersive experiences for every player," Grosset said in a series of Rockstar developer quotes sent to TechRadar Gaming. "Accessibility is considered from the outset, and designing for diverse needs enables us to create better games for everyone.

As Vice President of Art: 2D/UI Design, Stuart Petri, said the importance of modernizing the game's UI and HUD "while retaining the heritage that makes it unmistakably GTA," Grosset also explained that "We wanted every player in GTA 6 to have options to play the game how they like," from a range of accessibility options.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

"Whether it’s selecting a larger font size, opting for a more minimal screen experience, or making a controls tweak to sprinting... the choices are open to all," the developer said. "We ensure the UI feels like a natural extension of the game world, supporting players without interrupting gameplay or breaking immersion, unless necessary to do so."

Grosset went on to talk about the additional UI elements the team added to the game to make it more immersive, including the phone feature, which he said was "a big shift" for the mobile interface to be in hand, "but it supports that feeling of playing as Jason or Lucia and helps us stay embedded in the world."

"The UI should be complementary to the game and appropriate for each scenario," he said, adding, "We design flexible systems that handle the scale and complexity of our world-building and can evolve with the player’s needs. Continually raise the bar, question assumptions, explore new possibilities, and learn through rigorous testing and iteration."

If you still haven't purchased Rockstar's biggest game ever yet, here are the best places to buy GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors