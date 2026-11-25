A robotic camera examines human faces at distances of just millimeters

Visitors surrender control as an artificial intelligence system studies their facial features

Researchers investigate how people respond when robots enter their personal spac

An unsettling new robotic installation moves artificial intelligence off flat computer screens and directly into your personal physical space to examine your features.

Researchers from the University of Nottingham have collaborated with artists at Blast Theory to build Facial Rover, a reclining sensory booth equipped with a motorized macro camera and conversational software.

Inside this enclosed physical apparatus, participants undergo guided interactive sessions where optical sensors inspect their skin at microscopic levels to construct a digital replica.

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Engineering an intimate robotic encounter

Participants lie back on a custom lounger inside a dimly lit space where slow mechanical movements and soft audio foster a calm atmosphere.

They operate a warm, tactile controller that mimics human skin to guide the motorized lens across their cheeks, eyes, and forehead.

Simultaneously, an inflatable robotic neck expands and contracts with a gentle breathing rhythm beside the reclined participant to ease any lingering anxiety.

As the lens captures ultra-fine facial textures, an integrated conversational model chats softly with the participant and subtly guides the entire sensory experience.

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Through this continuous feedback loop, the machine interprets visual data and constructs a synthetic representation of the person sitting beneath its mechanical gaze.

"We started with the idea of intimacy. We were interested in creating a close encounter with a robot,” said Matt Adams, Lead Artist at Blast Theory.

“I was surprised at how intimate it feels to have AI looking at you and speaking softly to you from such close proximity. You have a sense that this technology is both serving you and driving this experience."

The developers use specialized control algorithms to ensure that the optical hardware operates safely just millimeters away from sensitive human tissue.

Testing how humans respond to close-range AI

Researchers are studying the cycle that forms once an AI scans a face, interprets it, and produces its own picture of the person.

They also ask how human attention divides among conversation, motion, vision, and physical contact when all four sensory inputs compete at once.

Following prototype completion in October 2026, public trials ran from November 18 through November 21 2026 at Emirates Towers during Dubai's STARS exhibition.

Each interactive session lasted between 12 and 15 minutes across three daily two-hour windows.

"Experientially, we expect the work will tell us a great deal about how human attention works across different kinds of stimuli, which may hold lessons for how humans interact with robots in other situations,” said Professor Steve Benford, Director of the Somabotics research programme.

“It could also help us to learn more about ethical issues of privacy and trust in robots and AI."

Whether visitors view this close-range facial mapping as harmless artistic exploration or an invasive step toward automated digital cloning remains deeply uncertain.

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