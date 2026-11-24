We've had some excellent experiences with Plaud's line of business voice recorders - they turned our reviewer from transcription sceptic to die-hard fan.

So, I was pleased to see that the Plaud Note Pro has dropped to its lowest ever price of $150 (was $189) at Amazon for Black Friday.

The Plaud Note Pro can save you loads of time by recording notes from your meetings and interviews - so you get all of the detail you need without the pain of manual transcription.

Save 21% Plaud Note Pro: was $189 now $149.99 at Amazon The pocket-sized Plaud Note Pro measures just 0.12 inches, weighing in at 1.06 oz. The package includes the transcription device, a magnetic case and ring, charging cable, and a free Starter Plan with 300 transcription minutes per month.

Why we recommend the Plaud Note Pro

This slim, 30g recorder attaches magnetically to your smartphone and captures meetings, interviews, and phone calls. It’s got four microphones, it comes with 64GB of storage, and it’s got a built-in AMOLED display - so it represents an impressive next step when compared to the original Plaud Note device.

Once recordings are transferred to the Plaud app, its AI can produce transcripts, summaries, meeting minutes, action points, and mind maps based on your conversations.

The app supports over 100 languages, and if you switch to endurance recording mode, you should get 50 hours of battery life from the Note Pro.

We awarded the original Plaud Note 5 stars in our review, praising its simple operation and impressive transcription and summarisation. Bear in mind, though, that you’ll need to upgrade to a Pro plan if you want to record more meetings.

Price context and history

This is the lowest price the Plaud Note Pro has been at Amazon - beating a previous low of $160. So, a genuine Black Friday deal here, and a worthwhile discount on a useful productivity tool.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you want to accelerate how quickly you get transcripts and notes from your meetings

❌ Skip it if… you don’t want to pay an ongoing subscription cost or you don’t need to record many conversations