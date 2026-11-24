Around 90% of hiring teams have turned down applicants from real people because of concerns over the applicant’s use of AI

Jobseekers are using AI in different ways, from polishing CVs to including AI-targeted text to ensure the application is seen by a human

79% of recruiters use AI in the hiring process

AI’s impact on the world of recruitment has been highlighted in the latest Hire Standard report from Greenhouse, which reveals 89% of hirers have turned away real applicants because of their use of AI.

Yet a significant 79% of hirers use AI in their process, typically for filtering applications.

At a time when only 5% of job candidates are able to reach the interview stage, it seems that attempts to game the AI application screening are not going well – on either side.

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Who is cheating?

Greenouse’s report also shows that companies who spot or suspect cheating on applications are three times as likely to overcompensate, and filter out the genuine applicants.

Yet the reported results from the survey also show a successful side to the use of AI in hiring. Among the recruitment teams using AI, 36% say they have found candidates that they would otherwise have overlooked.

UK and Irish figures from the results of the survey of 1,300+ recruiters have been provided, shared within Greenhouse’s Fall 2026 Hire Standard report. While they do paint a remarkable picture of AI use by applicants to get around the challenges of AI filtering, there are of course two sides to this.

Hiring teams have put themselves into a position where they are happy to use AI to filter applications. Yet an incredible 96% of recruiters consider candidates using the technology to be cheating.

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“Today, only five in 100 applications ever reach an interview, and adding more human interviews can’t close that gap," noted Daniel Chait, CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse.

His solution may not be welcome by applicants, however. According to Chait, “The fix is scaling the top of the funnel by opening up a voice AI interview to every applicant.” Recent discourse, particularly among job searchers on LinkedIn, would suggest that this may not be a particularly popular solution.

“Letting more people get a real first conversation sooner. People should stay accountable for every hiring decision, but AI can afford opportunities that people alone cannot," Chait added.

The scale of the task

Recruitment in an age when everyone is connected is clearly difficult, with huge demand for every role.

Ophir Samson, Head of Voice AI at Greenhouse, says that while it might be framed as an AI versus human challenge, “for most applicants, a human conversation was never on the table. No recruiting team can talk to thousands of people. The real choice is a resume lost in a pile, or 15 minutes to tell their story. Every candidate should get the second.”

The question is, if a human isn’t even listening, does the candidate want that 15 minutes?

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