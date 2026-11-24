Walmart slashes nearly $1,100 off the HP HyperX Omen laptop for Black Friday, with Ryzen 9 power and RTX 5070 graphics
Plenty of power for video editing and 3D rendering
You don't need to buy a dedicated mobile workstation to tackle demanding creative and professional tasks. The HP HyperX Omen combines a powerful 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics and a high-resolution IPS display, making it suitable for much more than gaming.
Best For: Content creators, video editors, 3D designers, gamers, and professionals who need plenty of processing and graphics power.
The Deal: Walmart has slashed the price of the HP HyperX Omen 15.3-inch laptop from $2,389 to $1,299 for Black Friday, saving you $1,090 (46%).
The HyperX Omen features a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.3-inch WQXGA 180Hz IPS display, and Windows 11.
Why we recommend it
The heart of HP's HyperX Omen laptop is AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, based on Zen 4 architecture. It's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU, which uses Nvidia's Blackwell architecture and features fourth-generation ray tracing and fifth-generation Tensor Cores.
It comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.3-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color coverage.
The Omen Tempest Cooling system uses dual side fans, enlarged vents, and additional bottom ventilation to help keep the temperature low. Omen Fan Cleaner helps reduce dust buildup.
The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes a three-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and two months of Xbox Game Pass Premium.
Price context & historical value
Walmart's Black Friday discount knocks nearly $1,100 off the HP HyperX Omen, bringing it down to $1,299. That's an impressive price for a laptop combining a 16-core Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 5070 graphics, and a 2.5K display. It's also the cheapest price we've seen this model sell for.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the HP HyperX Omen if...
You need a powerful laptop for video editing, 3D design, GPU-accelerated applications, or gaming.
❌ Skip the HP HyperX Omen if...
Portability and battery life are your priorities, or your work involves little more than office applications and web browsing. At 5.56 pounds, it's not particularly lightweight, and 16GB of RAM isn't really enough for truly demanding projects.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.