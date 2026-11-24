You don't need to buy a dedicated mobile workstation to tackle demanding creative and professional tasks. The HP HyperX Omen combines a powerful 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics and a high-resolution IPS display, making it suitable for much more than gaming.

Best For: Content creators, video editors, 3D designers, gamers, and professionals who need plenty of processing and graphics power.

The Deal: Walmart has slashed the price of the HP HyperX Omen 15.3-inch laptop from $2,389 to $1,299 for Black Friday, saving you $1,090 (46%).

Why we recommend it

The heart of HP's HyperX Omen laptop is AMD's 16-core Ryzen 9 8940HX processor, based on Zen 4 architecture. It's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU, which uses Nvidia's Blackwell architecture and features fourth-generation ray tracing and fifth-generation Tensor Cores.

It comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.3-inch WQXGA IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB color coverage.

The Omen Tempest Cooling system uses dual side fans, enlarged vents, and additional bottom ventilation to help keep the temperature low. Omen Fan Cleaner helps reduce dust buildup.

The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes a three-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and two months of Xbox Game Pass Premium.

Price context & historical value

Walmart's Black Friday discount knocks nearly $1,100 off the HP HyperX Omen, bringing it down to $1,299. That's an impressive price for a laptop combining a 16-core Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 5070 graphics, and a 2.5K display. It's also the cheapest price we've seen this model sell for.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP HyperX Omen if...

You need a powerful laptop for video editing, 3D design, GPU-accelerated applications, or gaming.

❌ Skip the HP HyperX Omen if...

Portability and battery life are your priorities, or your work involves little more than office applications and web browsing. At 5.56 pounds, it's not particularly lightweight, and 16GB of RAM isn't really enough for truly demanding projects.