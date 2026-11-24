It's not even Black Friday yet, and I've already spotted a pair of great deals on an iconic, analog camera, the Polaroid Now Gen 3. In one case, the price drops from $119 to a very attractive $94.99.

In our increasingly intangible world, there's nothing quite like holding a slowly developing Polaroid photo in your hand. The frame is small, the imagery not quite as sharp as what you can see on a screen, but it oozes warmth and nostalgia. Plus, you can pin it to your wall or fridge, or hand the photos out to New Year's Eve partygoers.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

I know there isn't much logic to the current love affair we're having with analog photography, but for those of us old enough to remember when it was the only kind of photography, the moment is oddly gratifying.

So seeing one of Polaroid's best and easiest-to-use cameras as part of early Black Friday sales seems, if not cause for celebration, then at least worth noting and passing along to anyone ready to take the analog plunge.

Why this camera

Of all of Polaroid's growing line of point-and-shoot analog cameras, the Now line most resembles their iconic Polaroid 600s of the last century. And with few exceptions, it works just like it.

Boasting a classic look, the Polaroid Now Generation 3 is equipped with zero digital features and works much like the classic 600 line, right down to supporting Polaroid 600 film (it also supports the newer Polaroid i-Type film).

Unlike the original Polaroid cameras, however, the battery no longer comes with the 8-shot instant photo packs. Instead, like the rest of the modern Polaroid line, it's a rechargeable camera.

It does have a built-in flash and even twin lenses, which help with autofocus.

Polaroid Polaroid - Now+ Instant Camera Generation 3: was $119.99 now $94.99 at Amazon This is the classic Polaroid you've been looking for. It's a simple point-and-shoot that spits out real, slow-developing prints. If you were looking for a return to analog photography, there's no better place to start than this. Even though the film is kind of pricey, this better-than-most deal will leave you with enough bucks to afford at least one film pack.

If you're giving the camera as a gift, it's worth reminding the gift recipient that photos taken with the Polaroid Now Gen 3 will take 10 minutes or more to fully develop. Even then, they should not directly compare them with photos taken with a DSLR or even their best smartphone.

I've seen numerous Black Friday deals for this camera; some bundle a starter set of film, others do not.

The Best Buy Deal, slices $20 off the list price but does not include a starter film pack. Amazon's deal on effectively the same camera (with no film included) drops the price from $119.99 to 94.99! That sounds like a steal.

Just remember, film packs can start at $20, so be sure to include at least a couple with the gift.

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