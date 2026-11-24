Proton now transfers Google Drive files directly between cloud platforms

Users can migrate large archives without filling their computers with temporary downloads

Easy Switch preserves folders and converts Google documents into Office formats

Leaving Google Drive can involve transferring years of documents, photographs, and records, making the prospect of changing providers difficult for many users.

Proton is attempting to remove that obstacle with a feature that transfers stored material into its encrypted cloud service without routing files through a laptop.

The new tool works online in the background, allowing customers to continue using their accounts while the transfer proceeds without interrupting their work.

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Moving years of files without a computer

Proton's new Easy Switch feature connects a Google Drive account to Proton Drive and transfers content between the two services via their respective cloud systems.

Users therefore avoid saving an entire archive locally before uploading it again, a process that can consume substantial time and available disk capacity.

Large archives can take hours or days to move manually, particularly when connections fail or available computer storage becomes insufficient.

Online transfers also spare computers from temporarily holding entire collections before files are uploaded again to another cloud storage service.

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The transfer also retains existing folder arrangements, reducing the work required to locate documents after they arrive in the new storage account.

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are converted during import into Microsoft Office file types, specifically DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX, respectively.

This conversion allows users to open imported documents through software that supports those widely used formats, rather than relying on Google's original apps.

Proton says customers can monitor the operation through status information in account settings and receive an email when the process finishes.

If an import stops because the available Proton storage allocation is insufficient, it can continue after the customer upgrades their plan.

The company says imported material receives the same end-to-end encryption applied to other files stored in Proton Drive.

Under that arrangement, Proton claims access is limited to account holders and individuals they deliberately authorize to view their files.

Easy Switch is available through Proton Drive's web interface across all subscription plans and its gradual rollout began on November 19, 2026.

Growing European demand for alternatives to Big Tech

The release arrives amid questions in Europe about reliance on digital services supplied by companies operating beyond the region.

A Proton survey conducted in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France found that 8 in 10 respondents considered their countries excessively dependent on American technology - and another study cited by Proton found that 65% of technology enthusiasts use Google Drive, while 90% value privacy and end-to-end encryption most.

Proton research found that 90% of technology natives consider privacy and encryption essential when selecting services for storing personal files.

The European Commission's 2026 Digital Decade Eurobarometer reported that 82% want the bloc to reduce dependence on digital technologies originating elsewhere.

The same survey found 85% favored prioritizing services developed and controlled within Europe, while 58% would consider switching even at a modestly higher price.

Those figures suggest interest in regional providers, although willingness to change services does not necessarily mean consumers will migrate.

“People shouldn’t have to stay with a service simply because moving their files is too difficult. The desire for more private cloud storage is there, but the effort required to switch can be a major barrier,” said Anant Vijay Singh, Proton Drive Lead.

“With Easy Switch, we’re removing that barrier and making it genuinely simple to move your files to an end-to-end encrypted service.”

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