Spurred on by AI usage, Google Docs and Drive now support markdown files natively

Google highlights significance of .md files given the rise in AI agents, including its own Gemini

Markdown files can now be previewed as they're intended to be seen

All Google Workspace accounts will be getting the update

Despite having its own file formats, Google has confirmed it will be supporting markdown (.md) files natively amid their ongoing popularity thanks to - you guessed it - AI.

It means users will be able to view and edit markdown files directly in Google Workspace without having to convert them to a Docs format first.

Better still, they won't be shown in plain text format, because the update also allows them to be rendered as they're intended to be viewed, including formats like links and tables.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Google Drive finally supports .md files

"Editing Markdown files in Docs also enables both users and agents to collaborate without forcing anyone to write raw syntax, handle manual file conversions, or give up Docs' real-time editing and commenting tools," the company explained, and there's one word that stands out in that explanation – "agents."

The company knows that markdown has become more important recently because it's widely used by AI agents and other coding tools. "Markdown has become the common language between humans and AI agents," Engineering VP Chandu Thota explained in an X post.

By rendering .md files visually for human users but retaining the formatting simplicity of markdown syntaxes, it means users won't need to keep changing between file types in Google Drive.

It's also especially relevant to Google's broader strategy, because the company announced in April 2026 that Gemini would be able to generate multiple file types, including markdown.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All Google Workspace customers are set to get the change, so it's not limited to just business users, but it could take up to 15 days from the initial launch (October 5) for some users to finally see the changes.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.